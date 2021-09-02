“Damian Lillard likes image that places Ben Simmons in Portland”: Blazers superstar sends NBA fans into a frenzy amidst Sixers DPOY trade rumors

Damian Lillard stirs up NBA trade rumors by liking an image that has both Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons in a Blazers uniform.

The two biggest names during this 2021 NBA offseason in terms of movement have undoubtedly been Damian Lillard and Ben Simmons. Ironically, the Philadelphia 76ers are desperately hoping for Lillard to become available so that they can package Simmons in a deal for the Blazers superstar.

Unfortunately for the Sixers however, not only has Damian Lillard committed to the Portland Trailblazers this offseason, but Ben Simmons recently made it clear that he wants out as soon as possible. News broke that Simmons would not be attending Philly’s training camp and so it’s clear his patience with the 76ers organization is running thin.

Also read: “Tacko Fall at ‘point guard’ would mean an 82-0 season”: Jarrett Allen hilariously mocks the Cavaliers for having too many big-men following Lauri Markkanen trade

A glimmer of hope for Daryl Morey and the lot of them is that Damian Lillard has stated on several occasions that his goal now is to compete for a title. So, if the Blazers weren’t able to provide him with this possibility, he could demand a trade as that is still an option for him.

Damian Lillard likes a photoshopped image that has Ben Simmons in a Blazers uniform.

It’s well known that the Sixers are looking to trade Ben Simmons for the likes of Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard. However, the ball is ultimately not in their court as they could be forced to make a trade that they do not like by the time the trade deadline approaches.

Also read: “Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid was not a choice, source was ‘Trust me bro!’”: Sixers superstar rubbishes USA Today report, vows to bring championship to Philadelphia

This could mean CJ McCollum, instead of Lillard, could be the focal point of a trade between the Sixers and the Blazers. So now, Simmons would something that he’s never had in his career: a Draymond Green-type player. The idea of Lillard with a player like Simmons is exciting and Dame seems to be the digging it as well.

So much so that he took to Twitter to like an image that had Simmons photoshopped in a Portland Trailblazers uniform next to him. This will likely send Blazers fans into a spiral as being able to retain Damian Lillard while adding Ben Simmons would be a dream come true for them.