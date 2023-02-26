“First I Started With Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas Explains Flip-Flop on GOAT Stances From MJ to Kareem to LeBron James

Isiah Thomas was perhaps the single biggest thorn on the side of Michael Jordan during his playing days. His Detroit Pistons knocked MJ out of the playoffs for 3 straight years.

When they faced off for a 4th consecutive year, Jordan’s Bulls swept the Bad Boys. They went on to win the NBA championship over the Lakers with a 4-1 Finals score.

However, by that point, the relationship between the two greats was in tatters. MJ believed that Isiah was responsible for his ‘freeze-out’ in his debut All-Star Game appearance. He also had bones to pick with the Pistons’ Jordan Rules.

Their rift has never truly been mended despite over 30 years passing since their last playoff meeting. However, Isiah Thomas tries his effusive best to shower his past rival with praise. There is one title, though, that Isiah won’t bestow upon Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas explained his GOAT stance about Michael Jordan and LeBron James recently

NBA TV initiated a talk show with some of the greatest NBA players during this year’s All-Star weekend. Karl Malone and Isiah Thomas were both involved in this broadcast.

During the show, Malone asked Isiah why he’d changed his opinion about the GOAT debate so many times. Over the years, Thomas has switched his pick from MJ to Kareem to now LeBron. Isiah explained his changes of heart thus:

“When you say the greatest of all time, first I started with Michael Jordan. I remember looking directly into his eyes, and it was like ‘Whatever you do, whatever you say, we’re gonna beat you.'”

“But then, when I retired, and then I started, you know, saying ‘Lemme get something to back up my opinion.’ So then I started looking at like what Kareem had done.”

“Then I was like ‘Wait a minute. Time out.’ Like ain’t nobody ever did what Kareem did. All-time scoring leader, activist, and all of that. And then LeBron comes along, now he’s broken Kareem’s record.”

Can MJ, LeBron or Kareem be considered unanimous GOATs?

Given the magnitude of LeBron’s career achievements, he’s brought the GOAT debate to a point where there’s no clear winner. Compared to even 3 years back, when Michael Jordan was almost the consensus pick, this is quite a big change.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was always on the fringes of this debate. The Lakers and Bucks legend does, however, hold the record for most MVP trophies won by an NBA player.

At this point, the debate is so worn out that the same talking points are regurgitated by all sides. Ultimately, there’s one clear thing – team sports like basketball which have evolved over decades can’t have a GOAT.

There have been just too many changes across the eras in both the rules as well as in playing styles for us to viably compare players who didn’t face each other.

One might say that modern basketball has more talent and athleticism than ever before. This take would definitely be true. However, we cannot penalize past generations for not having the benefit of advanced medical sciences.