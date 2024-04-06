Isiah Thomas Seemingly Agrees with Magic Johnson Claiming Stephen Curry Isn’t the Greatest PG Ever

In August 2023, Stephen Curry stirred up an interesting conversation regarding the best point guards in NBA history. At the time, a lot of people chimed in on the discussion with their takes on Steph declaring himself as the greatest PG ever. Nearly seven months later, Isiah Thomas seems to be getting into that conversation as he shared a reel on his Instagram story capturing Magic Johnson’s thoughts on Steph’s claim.

Advertisement

The Warriors superstar was in conversation with Gilbert Arenas, when he was asked if he thinks he is the greatest PG ever. Steph said, “Yes…it’s me and Magic, that’s the conversation.” When the Lakers legend was later asked what he thinks of this claim, Magic humbly put himself ahead of Curry by simply counting out his accolades. He said, “Well, does the numbers say that yet, Zach? If he [Curry] got more than five championships. If he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he is the greatest.”

Advertisement

It’s obvious that in terms of their resume, Steph is way behind Magic. Curry has two league MVPs, one Finals MVP and four NBA Championships. On the other hand, Magic has three league MVPs, three Finals MVPS, and five NBA chips. If the Lakers legend only considers this as the parameter to be the best PG, then it’ll take a good few seasons for Curry to surpass Johnson on that list. However, many NBA fans will argue that Curry’s impact on the modern game puts him ahead of Magic.

Zeke also seems to agree with Magic on this discussion, or at least that’s what it looks like from the fact that he shared the clip of Magic’s comments on his Instagram without any further context. Interestingly, this might be one of the very few topics that can get Thomas and Michael Jordan to agree on the same thing.

Michael Jordan also chose Magic Johnson over Stephen Curry

Magic is among the handful of individuals who can proudly say that he has the respect of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. After Curry’s confident admission, Jordan showed his support for his old friend via Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. Stephen A. said that he received an early morning text from MJ regarding the heated ‘greatest PG’ debate.

Advertisement

Jordan’s text read, “Although the greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic.” With a Jordan co-sign, it’s tough to argue against Magic. Regardless, if Steph feels like he has surpassed the NBA veteran on that list, one simply can’t knock it down.