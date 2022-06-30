“F**k em kids”: NBA Twitter reacts as Fred VanVleet channels his inner Michael Jordan

NBA players love to show off. Fred VanVleet took it to the next level when he bullied little kids like he was Michael Jordan!

The Toronto Raptors had a pretty decent 2021-2022 season. The team finished fifth in the Eastern Conference behind the performances of Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and forward Pascal Siakam.

Another key piece of their roster was Fred Van Vleet, who had the best season of his career!

The guard averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and seven assists per game, but unfortunately, the Raptors would be knocked out in the playoffs by the 76ers.



Also Read: “It’s Nicky Nurse, baby!”: Fred VanVleet reposes his complete faith in Raptors’ championship-winning head coach and their propensity to contest and win offensive rebounds

VanVleet is certainly a bonafide baller, and he showed just that when he bullied a bunch of kids in a pick-up game this off-season.

Fred VanVleet channeled his inner Michael Jordan as he took on a bunch of kids in a pick-up game

The NBA season is finally at its end and the Toronto Raptors are now looking to rebuild their team. There are a couple of players who may be replaced.

However, one player who is in for the long run is Fred VanVleet, who had an amazing 2021-22 season and is sure to have an even better 2023 season.

He showed just how good he is as he took on a couple of kids in a pick-up game. Channeling his inner MJ and NBA Twitter went wild after the video went viral.

Fred VanVleet said fuck them kids🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/P2skCLkmrX — justasisterfromthechi (@justasisterfro2) June 30, 2022

Lmaoooo nah FVV was frying them kids up. https://t.co/SLht1T5rxI — Above Average Peso (@PBSImpulse9) June 30, 2022

Fred Vanvleet crossed up a little kid and posted it on IG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/otYTRPwaa5 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 30, 2022

It truly was a sight to see as VanVleet crossed up a bunch of kids, and it is safe to say that even Michael Jordan would be proud.

Also Read: “Jalen Brunson is a poor man’s Fred VanVleet!”: NBA scout GOES OFF on Mavericks star, despite 41 point outburst in Game 2 vs Jazz