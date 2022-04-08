“F**k, I don’t know where I’ll be, man!”: Anthony Davis announces his unfiltered thoughts on his future with the Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis gets deadly honest about his future with his current franchise and how much he knows headed into the offseason.

The Lakers’ season might as well be over.

Despite still having 2 games left in this season, the franchise no longer has anything to play for after bowing out of the race for the play-in tournament. And while there are many factors that are responsible for their abysmal season, many have singled out Anthony Davis as perhaps the biggest.

It wouldn’t be fair to blame the man directly per se. After all, all a player can control is how good their on-court ability is, not why or how they get injured. But, the fact of the matter is, he was injured for damn near the whole season. And that alone has given the Lakeshow front office a lot to think about.

If the team was looking to shop the former Pelicans man, you’d think that he’s at least have an idea though, right? Well, the star spoke on the matter very recently, and it seems that things aren’t quite going as expected.

Let’s get into it.

Anthony Davis admits he has absolutely no idea on what his future holds with the LA Lakers

As they say, the best ability is availability. And unfortunately, it is one of the few that Anthony Davis just doesn’t have.

Due to that, as we said, there have been plenty of rumors regarding the Lakers deciding to shop him. And it appears that the star has heard all that chatter.

But does he have anything to reveal on the matter?

Well… here is what he had to say on the matter.

“I don’t think they’re planning on doing anything (with me). I don’t know, man. F**k I don’t know.”

Yikes!

We doubt there is a more confused answer than that one.

But, then again, who could blame Anthony Davis? For his sake, we simply hope that he gets what he wants.

