“That’s all folks!”: Pelicans’ social media claps back at Anthony Davis as the Lakers get eliminated from the play-in contention

New Orleans Pelicans hilariously roast Anthony Davis and LA Lakers after they bow out of the race for the play-in spots

Anthony Davis left the Pelicans to escape from the bottom of the NBA, and win a title. In 2020, he won that title. And soon after, the man returned to the franchise once again to… hold on. We’re getting word, that was just the Lakers’ historic fall from grace. AD never left.

This franchise from Los Angeles has been so bad since their title that they make countless lottery teams blush. Seriously, we don’t think we have ever seen a steeper fall from hero to zero, in all our years of watching sports.

On the other hand, the Pelicans have actually not looked too bad in their years without AD. Sure, they seriously flubbed on the Lonzo Ball front, have a disgruntled All-Star level player in Zion Williamson, and… a lot more. But, at least the team has now solidified its spot in the play-in tournament, making it increasingly likely for them to be in this year’s playoffs.

But it doesn’t end there, folks!

Nope, instead, New Orleans’ social media managed to cook up just a slight roast of Anthony Davis, along with the LA Lakers. And suffice to say, it was an immaculate one.

New Orleans Pelicans subtly call back Anthony Davis’s choice in clothing after his lost game for the franchise after Lakers’ downfall

In case you may not know already, Anthony Davis’s exit from the New Orleans Pelicans was hardly a peaceful one.

It was well known that the Brow wanted out. Why, you ask?

Well, the man consistently chose to sit out games in protest, looked like he was playing at 50%, and overall, just looked tuned out with the situation at the organization completely.

So, when he played his last game for the team, Davis chose to wear a very specific shirt to reflect his thoughts at the time. And now, it appears that the Pelicans have made sure that very choice came back to bite him on the behind.

Remember when AD wore his “That’s all folks” shirt after his last game as a Pelican? Safe to say New Orleans didn’t forget when the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. 💀 pic.twitter.com/HIQQOV3zRT — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 7, 2022

Social media roasts don’t come even close to as crisp as that one.

