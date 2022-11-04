“F**k, I Lost $10.5 Billion”: Dennis Rodman Once Got Emotional About His Friend Being Ripped Off During MySpace Sale

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dennis Rodman is honored during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has lived a life full of stories, one he’s not afraid to share at any moment. The same goes for the story of his friend who lost massively on MySpace.

Rodman dominated the NBA with his defense and rebounding throughout the 1990s. The Bulls superstar helped the team embark on their second three-peat from 1995 to 1998.

His intensity brought a new angle to the Chicago squad, who even though they had a stellar defense with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Ron Harper, needed that enforcer down low.

Rodman’s life wasn’t just defined by his NBA career, however. It was often what was happening in the background from where he got his stories.

Rodman was a party animal. He loved seeking adventures and finding new things to do whenever possible. His experiences are wilder than anything you could imagine, and through them, he compiled a list of stories that he always found people to show.

Dennis Rodman recalls how his friend lost a massive deal on MySpace

Rodman is at his height when he’s under the influence. Usually, that’s when he’s the most talkative and loves to share experiences with others.

One while sharing drinks with some strangers, Rodman got into the story of how his friend was robbed of a massive deal from selling MySpace.

His friend owned MySpace initially, and when he saw the opportunity to sell it, he did, to Fox Broadcasting. His friend netted a cool $500 million from the sale, which initially, seems like a lot of money.

However, Fox would later use the chance to sell MySpace for a whopping $11 billion. That’s an increase of $10.5 billion straight up that Rodman’s friend lost out on.

Rodman recalled his friend saying, “‘F**k.’ That’s all he said: ‘F**k.'”

Rodman always has interesting tales to tell

Rodman’s lived a life of interesting stories. He once left the Chicago Bulls for a week to go party in Las Vegas, to get his head straight. When he didn’t return on time, Michael Jordan had to personally pay him a visit.

However, at the time, Rodman was with Carmen Electra, and she had to hide because both of them were naked. The stories don’t end with Rodman, and it’s part of what makes his career so interesting.

