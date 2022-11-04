Kyle Kuzma Puts His $39 Million Contract in Danger By Supporting Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Comments

Kyle Kuzma isn’t having a bad season by any measure with the Washington Wizards right now. After 8 games played, the man is averaging 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 46% from the field, and 35% from beyond the arc.

With these numbers, the man is all set to get paid in free agency, during the 2023 NBA offseason. And given that he is only earning $13 million per season not only with the new amount be pretty darn nice in a vacuum, but the pay hike will be pretty interesting to see too.

But, perhaps there is a reason to put a hold to these plans, given Kyle Kuzma’s most recent tweet. And well, suffice it to say, you’re going to want to see it.

What did Kyrie Irving do?

Recently, the whole world has been after Kyrie Irving’s life. And frankly, it’s for good reason too.

You see, Irving recently promoted a film ‘Hebrews and Negroes: Wake Up Black America’.

Why is this bad? Well, the director of the film has been known to be one of the more high-profile holocaust deniers today. And what’s worse is, he has also been known to use a fabricated Adolf Hitler quite to further his Antisemitic agenda.

Still, it is important to point out that to the Nets man’s credit, not only has he deleted the tweet, but also extended his heartfelt apologies to any Jewish families that felt hurt by his tweet.

Kyrie Irving statement: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/3dYRHXnIEm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2022

Despite this, however, the Nets still elected to suspend Irving from the team. And this, in turn, has brought some serious support on his side.

As mentioned, Kyle Kuzma has been no different on that end of things.

Kyle Kuzma puts forth an annoyed tweet with regard to the Kyrie Irving situation

Kyle Kuzma is one of those players that is always active on Twitter but steers away from anything controversial. In fact, it almost seems like a rule of the Wizards star.

However, on occasion, he has also been known to break that rule of hi, doing exactly that, when it came to Kyrie Irving.

Can’t even tell the truth no more — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 4, 2022

Now, while it is uplifting to see the NBA brotherhood band together to support their brother, the problem is, a suspension here is indeed needed.

Irving may not necessarily deserve one, but at the end of the day, the people are still after his life. So, if he continues to stay with the team without a break, the hate may just get overwhelming.

However, if there is a little break in the middle, things are likely to die down sooner rather than later, making it a better environment for Kyrie to come back to.

So frankly, this is an excellent move by the Nets.

