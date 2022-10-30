“F**K Yeah, I Believe we Can be the Best Team in NBA”: Ben Simmons Reveals Mood in Locker Room Post Nets Falling 1-5

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) takes warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It was yet another sad day for the Nets fans, with their team falling to a 1-5 record post their recent loss to the visiting Pacers. A disappointing start to the season for the Joe Tsai franchise amid Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic controversy, courtesy of the former champion’s following tweet.

Thus the Brooklyn team finds itself in a dire situation both on and off the court as fans continue to lose hope, evidence being the low attendance during home games. Nonetheless, newly acquired point guard Ben Simmons is confident that the Nets can be the best team in the league.

The 26-year-old’s statement comes in light of the Nets’ loss to the Pacers, who put up a show at the Barclays Center, notching a franchise record of twenty-three 3-pointers. Rookie Benedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton steered the offense, improving their record to 3-4.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving Says He’s Not Antisemitic, But His Tweet is Still Up”: Richard Jefferson Calls Out Nets Star While Commentating in the Pacers Game

With the home record falling to 1-3, Simmons would address the media, revealing the mood in the locker room and continuing to hold faith.

Ben Simmons continues to be in high spirits despite the Nets struggling.

Coming off close to a one-and-a-half-year sabbatical, Simmons has looked rusty. While his offense continues to be in the backseat, the three-time All-Star’s poor defense has been the talk of the town. With things looking bleak for the Nets, Simmons would attempt to restore faith in the fans.

“F*** yeah! I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.” Ben Simmons in high spirits despite the Nets falling to 1-5 after today’s loss vs. the Pacers.pic.twitter.com/HS2XfyL7fj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Defense continues to be the main concern for the team, with Durant and Irving taking care of the offensive side of schemes. The Nets lie at the bottom of the standings with a 121.6 defensive rating, also ranking 29th when it comes to defensive rebounds.

Ben Simmons needs to anchor the Nets’ defense.

A two-time All-NBA First Defensive Team, Simmons hasn’t been able to hold his end of the bargain thus far. Already fouled out twice this season, the Aussie native is averaging 1.2 SPG and 0.7 BPG.

The 6ft 10′ guard needs to find his rhythm back given the concession provided to him at the offense with KD and Kai.

Also read: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving 61-point Night Couldn’t Save the Nets From Being 29th on Defense