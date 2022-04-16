Basketball

“I hope we could move past my Boston era, just a new paradigm, baby”: Kyrie Irving on his enemy no.1 tag at the TD Garden

"I hope we could move past my Boston era, just a new paradigm, baby": Kyrie Irving on his enemy no.1 tag at the TD Garden
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"John Stockton is head and shoulders above everybody else!": Utah Jazz's retired No.12 led the league in assists for 9 consecutive seasons 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I hope we could move past my Boston era, just a new paradigm, baby": Kyrie Irving on his enemy no.1 tag at the TD Garden
“I hope we could move past my Boston era, just a new paradigm, baby”: Kyrie Irving on his enemy no.1 tag at the TD Garden

Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is hopeful that the fans at the TD Garden can…