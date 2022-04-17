“RAMADAN Kyrie is built different!”: Nets superstar has incredible performance in return to TD Garden, ends with 39 points in loss to Celtics in Game 1

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving nearly carries the Nets to win over the Celtics with an 18-point 4th quarter as Celtics clinch 115-114 victory.

The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, in one of the marquee matchups of the 1st round of the NBA playoffs. Having beaten the Cavs in the play-in game, the Nets were all ready to beat the Cs on their home floor.

This matchup revolves around a couple of storylines. Firstly, it is the second time in two years that these two teams are facing off against each other. Secondly, Kyrie Irving, who was a Celtic a few years ago, is facing off against his former team in what was a much-awaited clash.

And the game certainly lived up to its billing. The two teams couldn’t be separated at half-time, ending the 2nd quarter at 61-61. But the Cs took over the 3rd quarter, as they outscored the Nets by 11 points.

When it looked all doom and gloom for the nets, stepped up Kyrie, who had 18 points in just the final quarter alone. Despite his best efforts, he couldn’t carry the Nets over the line, as Jayson Tatum had a game-winner, clinching the game 115-14 in favour of the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving 18 points in the 4th quarter. Jayson Tatum 2. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) April 17, 2022

Kyrie Irving turns into Uncle Drew against the Celtics.

Coming into the game, all eyes were on Kyrie, who was once again returning to TD Garden, where he once donned the Celtics jersey. And boy oh Boy! It was a return for the ages and nearly did enough to shut the haters up.

Uncle Drew was simply unstoppable against his former team. The 7x All-Star ended up the night with 39 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, including 6 threes. The former Celtic even had 18 points in the 4th quarter alone. While it looked like he had done enough, a Jayson Tatum layup help the C’s win game 1.

Kyrie in Game 1: 39 PTS

5 REB

6 AST

4 STL

12-20 FG

6-10 3P He did this with no food or water. pic.twitter.com/dwQ5bgUtLU — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 17, 2022

Ramadan Kyrie might be scarier than masked Kyrie — Cam Carter (@CamWriting_) April 17, 2022

Ramadan Kyrie. Absolute clinic. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 17, 2022

