“F**k You”: Josh Hart is Sick and Tired of Donovan Mitchell’s Positive Attitude Ahead of Stellar Cavaliers vs Knicks Series

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers may still be a young team, but they already seem to be in win now mode. And the fact that they finished as the 4th seed, despite a very competitive East, is a very good indicator as to their ability to win it all. The Cavs’ youthful energy may be coming for it all this season.

Speaking of this year though, the franchise is set to face off against the almost equally impressive Knicks in the first round. And well, given how exciting this matchup looks on paper, suffice it to say, just about everyone in the world is looking forward to it. And that of course, includes the players themselves.

Recently, Donovan Mitchell put out a post on his social media hyping up this upcoming series. And to help out his opponent in this regard, Josh Hart had perhaps the perfect reply imaginable.

What was the post that Donovan Mitchell put out?

Donovan Mitchell may not be an MVP candidate this season, but he has been exactly what this Cavs team has needed to ascend. While the whole team covers up defensively, this man combines with Darius Garland to make this whole team’s offense tick.

And of course, due to his role and overall game, he has quite a few highlights, something he combined and put into a reel to hype fans up. Take a look at the Instagram post below to see how it turned out.

Overall, a fairly inconsequential post, right? Well, as it turns out for New York Knicks guard, Josh Hart, absolutely not! So, much to the NBA community’s joy, he decided to do something about it.

What did Josh Hart do?

Josh Hart is the kind of guy that loves a good joke. And of course, as the case is with most guys like that, he can crack a few good ones too. However, we’re not so sure this one is one of them. Take a look at the tweet below.

Josh Hart is ready to face Spida in round one 😂 pic.twitter.com/fmMBeZgKL3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2023

“F**k You”

No intricate lines, and no challenges. Just the classic cuss. If this is the genesis of a Knicks vs Hawks-like rivalry, we couldn’t possibly be more here for it.