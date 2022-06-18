“Kevin Durant was trust fund baby with the Warriors”: Shannon Sharpe reveals how Stephen Curry had been collecting the receipts

Former NFL player and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe finds no reason to believe that Kevin Durant is ahead of Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors are officially the 2022 champions, with Stephen Curry being the Finals MVP. The Dubs have managed to revive their dynasty, which many felt was a thing of the past, as they lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy for the 4th time in 8-years.

In what many believe, the 2022 title is the most distinct out of all, considering how the Dubs silenced everyone that put an asterisk on their previous championships. Whether it was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love getting injured in the 2015 Finals or Kevin Durant joining forces with the Splash Brothers.

While they struggled in the last two seasons, the Warriors never lost faith in their championship DNA, keeping their core of Curry, Thompson, and Green intact, and the results are for everyone to see, as Durant faces the wrath of social media.

During a recent segment of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe addressed how KD cannot be ranked ahead of Curry. The three-time Super Bowl champ stated how Durant was handed everything during his time in the Bay Area.

“Kevin Durant had everything given to him”: Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe didn’t hesitate to don the statistician’s hat, comparing Curry’s accolades to Durant. The veteran analyst highlighted how the Warriors guard had more titles, regular-season MVPs, and Finals appearances than KD. Sharpe has no reason to believe Durant is ahead of Curry in any rankings.

“Kevin Durant was a trust fund baby with them (GSW). Everything was given to him.”

However, the eight-time Pro Bowl player didn’t forget to give his flowers to Curry, revealing how the four-time champion had been noting down all the criticism, shunning them down as he lifted the 2022 Finals MVP trophy.

“Steph Curry kept a lot of receipts, Steph Curry like them old people got boxes and drawers of receipts of what people had said about him.”

KD was a trust fund baby with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/vY7fEqtkbY — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 17, 2022

If this wasn’t enough, Sharpe rubbed more salt on the wounds of KD fans, adding how the Nets were the only team to get swept in the 2022 playoffs.

While Curry deserves all the credit in the world, one cannot deny Durant being the best player when the Warriors won back-to-back against the Cavaliers in 2017-18.

