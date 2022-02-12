Basketball

“I just told them to shut up and play, as we are giving away free points and digging ourselves a hole”: Michael Jordan berated his Bulls teammates for complaining about the officiating in the 1998 ECF

"I just told them to shut up and play, as we are giving away free points and digging ourselves a hole": Michael Jordan berated his Bulls teammates for complaining about the officiating in the 1998 ECF
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
CSK purchased players 2022 auction: Today IPL auction CSK players list
Next Article
"What happened in Abu Dhabi was not good for the sport"- McLaren boss hopes that the upcoming FIA meeting will resolve the Abu Dhabi controversy
NBA Latest Post
"I only saw Kobe Bryant at Staples Center through 4 years of living in Los Angeles": Quentin Richardson narrated his own Kobe story in an interview with the Lakers legend
“I only saw Kobe Bryant at Staples Center through 4 years of living in Los Angeles”: Quentin Richardson narrated his own Kobe story in an interview with the Lakers legend

Quentin Richardson was a Clippers player for the first 4 years of his career, but…