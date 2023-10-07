“Flexing in the Mirror”: Devin Booker Agrees with Speculations about Drake’s New Album, 31 Days After ‘Rare Book 1 Appearance’

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker recently made a hilarious joke on X(Twitter) in reference to his Book 1 sneakers. Set to arrive in spring 2024, Booker’s first signature shoes were announced by Nike last month. In the weeks that followed, Booker was seen at a Drake concert in Phoenix. The event saw Drake pull up in Booker’s orange Book 1.

The rapper has recently released his new For All the Dogs album. A twitter page titled “Celtics moral support page” initially joked that Booker must be listening to the new album and flexing his recent achievements while looking at the mirror. The 26-year-old hilariously joked that he had no idea how they knew exactly what he had been doing.

Devin Booker makes a hilarious joke on X about the Book 1

Drake showed up in Book 1s during a September 6 event. Booker himself walked on to the stage alongside the rapper and seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed himself.

The rapper also posted a compliment on Instagram, claiming that he felt like he was flying while wearing the sneakers. Now, just 31 days after the event, a fan ended up claiming that Booker should be in front of the mirror while listening to the new Drake album:

“I just know Devin Booker is listening to the new Drake album and flexing in the mirror right now.”

In hilarious fashion, the Suns star pretended to be caught red-handed:

“Wtf how u know.”

While Booker was obviously kidding, the last few weeks have proved to be positively eventful for the 26-year-old. Booker not only saw the release of his first-ever signature shoes, but also saw none other than Drake, wind up in his shoes during the concert.

Drake once wore Devin Booker’s jersey after his rookie year

Back in 2016, Booker was a 19-year-old rookie who had quickly settled in with the Phoenix Suns. Drake, who hosted a concert in Phoenix, decided to roll up wearing his jersey. Booker ended up calling Drake his brother in response:

My brotha. @Drake

Hence, this is not the first time that the rapper has shown love to the Suns star. He seems to have been a fan long before Booker even got his first All-Star appearance. In the rapper’s defence, of course, Booker had always looked like he was destined to be a top, top player.