“Lakers May Not Want a Kyrie Irving, LeBron James Reunion!”: Reports Suggest $34 Million Star Could See His Top Option Disappear

Nithin Joseph
|Published 05/02/2023

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. Images taken from USA Today Sports

The trade deadline is just a week away and rumors are spreading like wildfire. Chief among them is a trade for Kyrie Irving.

Uncle Drew recently requested a trade, and several teams are interested. The likes of the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have been mentioned, but the primary suitors are none other than the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, it looks like the Lakers may be hesitant about reuniting Kyrie with LeBron James. Why? Because the Nets stars’ contract demands are concerning.

Lakers may not reunite LeBron James and Kyrie Irving due to the latter’s huge contract demands

Kyrie Irving has been making headlines ever since his trade request. The All-NBA guard is currently serving out the last year of his contract and seems to be looking for a new home.

Of all the potential landing spots, Los Angeles is the most favorable. After all, it seems as though Kyrie much like LeBron James is interested in a reunion. But, one problem has introduced itself.

According to Dan Woike, the Lakers are pessimistic about the trade. All because Uncle Drew is insisting on a 4-year contract.

The Lakers’ concerns are legitimate. If they sign Kyrie, they may have to keep him beyond LeBron James’ contract. But, will they be able to pass up the opportunity to capitalize on the King’s window?

LeBron James believes it is obvious that Kyrie would help the LA Lakers

The Lakers need some help, especially if they want to make the Play-In tournament. So, when asked if Kyrie Irving would help the team out, LeBron James responded with “duh”, stating that it was obvious.

The next few days will be interesting. Will the Lakers give LeBron the help he needs or will they go in another direction? Only time will tell.

