Michael Jordan Once Asked LeBron James’ Favorite Player for an Autograph!

Who knew that Michael Jordan and LeBron James would seemingly idolize the same man, this post on Twitter ties it all together.

As the NBA season approaches, the flurry of information that is coming out of interviews, scrimmages, and media day is overwhelming. From unknown tidbits to startling reveals, this upcoming NBA season will be filled with storylines from the past and present.

Today’s focus is on Michael Jordan, and while the general storyline revolves around his exploits in the league, we are zooming in on his “second” career. The Baseball Era.

For the uninitiated, Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 and took up a career in baseball. Yes, he felt that he had achieved everything in basketball and decided to switch up sports. Who can blame him, he did complete a three-peat.

However, he couldn’t dominate the field like the NBA and was only a minor league player. But he already had a baseball idol before he took to the mound. And he even asked for his autograph!

Also read: Michael Jordan’s Tequila Cofounders Reveal 59 y/o’s Nonchalance Towards Cincoro’s Success, ‘We’re Gonna Have Free Tequila’

(1993) Michael Jordan asking for Ken Griffey’s autograph at the MLB All Star Game is an all-time moment. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opafakcdUR — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 14, 2021

Michael Jordan asks Ken Griffey Jr. to sign his baseball bat

A star-struck Michael Jordan once asked Ken Griffey Jr. to sign his baseball bat. Yes, imagine someone like MJ being star-struck, and yet, this video is proof.

During the 1993 MLB all-star game, MJ is seen donning a Chicago White Socks jersey and walking around the locker room. And naturally, a trail of cameramen accompany him.

MJ goes to Griffey Jr to ask for his autograph, with a baseball bat and the young Seattle Mariner’s star obliges. Keep in mind Griffey is barely 24 at the time. Even Michael was in awe of this young man.

It is rare for someone of Michael’s stature to ask for an autograph but he had to show Ken his respect. What’s more, MJ even took off his own shirt, signed it, and handed it to Ken!

How does LeBron tie into the story? Well, as we recently learned, Ken Griffey Jr was LeBron James’ favorite athlete growing up!

LeBron James claims Ken Griffey was his favorite athlete growing up!

During the Lakers media day, LeBron was a part of a quick-fire take on the franchise’s social media. Here he talked about various things he liked and even disclosed that his favorite player growing up was none other than Ken Griffey Jr.

Get to know LeBron James more during this quick Q&A from Lakers Media Day 🔥 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/fZAU5TD52D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 28, 2022

No hesitation, not even a pause. It was quite evident the impact Ken Griffey Jr had on kids growing up.

Who would have thought that MJ would ask for an autograph from a baseball player who also happens to be LeBron James’ favorite? The things you learn in 2022.

Also read: “Put It on Me, Don’t Put It on Savannah!”: LeBron James Once Revealed the Reason He Allows Underage Bronny and Bryce Drink Alcohol