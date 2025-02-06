Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: NBA Insider Names Rockets as Best Destination

After the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were axed as potential destinations for Kevin Durant, Bobby Marks broke down other possible landing spots for the 14-time All-Star. The NBA insider named the Houston Rockets as the team that makes the most sense to trade with the Suns, saying on NBA Today,

Advertisement

“If we’re just talking about teams, I think the Houston Rockets make the most sense.”

Not only is Houston looking like a true contender this season, but the franchise also possesses all of Phoenix’s picks, either straight up or through pick swaps, in 2025, 2027, and 2029. The Rockets would have a chance to cash in on some of their young talent and coveted draft picks if they were to inquire about KD.

“If we’re just talking about teams, I think the Houston Rockets make the most sense.”@BobbyMarks42 breaks down potential destinations for KD pic.twitter.com/YGP9KMNYyd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2025

The Rockets have several rising stars who could intrigue the Suns, including Jalen Green, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun. Houston boasts one of the most talented young cores and deepest rotations in the league. At 32-18 and third in the Western Conference, it may be in Houston’s best interest to stick with the core they already have rather than take a chance on the aging Durant.

Brian Windhorst pointed out that the Rockets are already satisfied with their current young roster and don’t want to make that kind of move. So, while Marks pointed out that Houston certainly has the assets to sway Phoenix in a trade, the desire isn’t there for the Rockets. That doesn’t mean other teams won’t continue to pursue the future Hall of Famer, though.

The trade market for Kevin Durant is still wide open

The first few teams that were interested in KD may not have been willing to part with what the Suns were asking for, but that doesn’t mean other teams won’t enter the fold. Even at 36 years old, Durant remains one of the league’s deadliest offensive weapons and is capable of turning most franchises into a contender. Still, his age and injury history have raised concerns for teams considering mortgaging their future for the 17-year veteran.

It seems there are still plenty of teams willing to take the risk, though. According to Shams Charania, teams are still making aggressive calls for Durant. There are several other playoff-hopeful rosters who could use KD’s injection of scoring and versatility, including the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies. While it seems likely the two-time champion will remain in Phoenix at this point, it won’t be because rival teams didn’t ask about him.