Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: NBA Insider Names Rockets as Best Destination

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Kevin Durant NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns

Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were axed as potential destinations for Kevin Durant, Bobby Marks broke down other possible landing spots for the 14-time All-Star. The NBA insider named the Houston Rockets as the team that makes the most sense to trade with the Suns, saying on NBA Today,

“If we’re just talking about teams, I think the Houston Rockets make the most sense.”

Not only is Houston looking like a true contender this season, but the franchise also possesses all of Phoenix’s picks, either straight up or through pick swaps, in 2025, 2027, and 2029. The Rockets would have a chance to cash in on some of their young talent and coveted draft picks if they were to inquire about KD.

The Rockets have several rising stars who could intrigue the Suns, including Jalen Green, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun. Houston boasts one of the most talented young cores and deepest rotations in the league. At 32-18 and third in the Western Conference, it may be in Houston’s best interest to stick with the core they already have rather than take a chance on the aging Durant.

Brian Windhorst pointed out that the Rockets are already satisfied with their current young roster and don’t want to make that kind of move. So, while Marks pointed out that Houston certainly has the assets to sway Phoenix in a trade, the desire isn’t there for the Rockets. That doesn’t mean other teams won’t continue to pursue the future Hall of Famer, though.

The trade market for Kevin Durant is still wide open

The first few teams that were interested in KD may not have been willing to part with what the Suns were asking for, but that doesn’t mean other teams won’t enter the fold. Even at 36 years old, Durant remains one of the league’s deadliest offensive weapons and is capable of turning most franchises into a contender. Still, his age and injury history have raised concerns for teams considering mortgaging their future for the 17-year veteran.

It seems there are still plenty of teams willing to take the risk, though. According to Shams Charania, teams are still making aggressive calls for Durant. There are several other playoff-hopeful rosters who could use KD’s injection of scoring and versatility, including the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies. While it seems likely the two-time champion will remain in Phoenix at this point, it won’t be because rival teams didn’t ask about him.

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

