Following In Bronny James’ ‘999 Tattoo Footsteps’, LeBron James’ Son, Bryce Maximus, Gets His First Tattoo on 16th Birthday

Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James are a couple years away from carrying on their father, LeBron James’, legacy on NBA hardwood. They’ve both been lauded as being incredible prospects for their respective classes and like their father, the hype around them is reaching levels that haven’t previously been witnessed. Also in line with their father, the two are looking to go down the route of getting themselves tattooed with Bronny having gotten ‘999’ on the side of his neck and now Bryce having gotten himself one as well.

LeBron is known to have gotten almost every part of his body tattooed, with some of his most iconic pieces being the lion’s face and the ‘Chosen 1’ across his back. ‘The King’ has tattoos that help him establish how valuable the people around him are, with pieces dedicated to his 3 children, his wife, Savannah, and his mother, Gloria.

Bryce Maximus gets his first tattoo on his 16th birthday

Bryce Maximus has turned 16 years old and will be entering his junior season of high school basketball. As a way to celebrate this milestone in his life, his parents have seemingly allowed him to get his first ever tattoo, joining his brother as yet another James to having done so.

It’s unclear what the tattoo says or even is as the video posted by Savannah James doesn’t showcase the piece. The tattoo was done by ‘Gangatattoo’, a man who is very popular in the Los Angeles scene for doing celebrity tattoos.

He’s done several pieces for LeBron James himself and even trusted James enough to tattoo his wrist for him. Given how popular ‘Gangatattoo’ is, the artwork he did for Bryce will surely be promoted on his page and if it isn’t, it will be showcased online when he steps out into the public.

LeBron James wants both his sons in the NBA

At this point, every NBA fan knows LeBron’s intentions with his son Bronny James when it comes to the career path he wants him to choose. Having recently announced his commitment to USC, Bronny is one step away from entering the NBA and having a chance to be in the league at the same time as his father.

However, with Bryce Maximus getting an incredible level of hype around him as well, LeBron has stated that he wants both of his sons in the league. Despite the fact that the 38-year-old blatantly stated he’s going to ponder over retirement after getting swept in the 2023 WCF, he could very well play until the 2026-27 season, the season in which Bryce could make his debut.