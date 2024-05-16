Timberwolves’ Key Player Receives ‘Worrying’ Injury Update Ahead of Win-or-Go-Home Game 6 vs Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves were in a commanding position, leading the Western Conference Semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets 2-0. However, Nikola Jokić’s incredible production has resulted in the defending champions winning three games on the trot.

Advertisement

With Mike Malone’s boys requiring one win to advance in the playoff, Game 6 is a do-or-die situation for Anthony Edwards and Co. However, with Mike Conley being added to the injury report, fans of the Timberwolves won’t fancy their chances.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added merely one player to the official injury report ahead of Game 6. Mike Conley has been listed as “questionable” because of an injury in his leg.

Conley suffered a right Achilles injury during Game 4 of the series. With the Wolves trailing by 8 points with merely 25.3 seconds remaining in the contest, the point guard attempted a contested three-pointer. Despite there being no contact from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Conley had an awkward landing and was seen walking back on defense with a slight limp.

At first sight, it didn’t seem as though the 6-foot guard was hurt. However, the pain was gruesome enough to keep him sidelined for Game 5. Instead, Nickeil Alexander-Walker started the contest. Despite playing for almost 40 minutes, the Canadian could not make up for Conley’s absence.

The pass-first guard averaged 7.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 44.1% FG (per ESPN) in the first four games of the series. However, Alexander-Walker recorded fewer assists (5), rebounds (2), and shot 41.7% from the field, per NBA.com.

With Conley sidelined, Anthony Edwards took over the playmaking duties. To his credit, Edwards did record his most assists in a single game all postseason–9. But, it did hurt his primary role–scoring. Sharing the ball consistently, Ant merely attempted 15 shots (six fewer than the first four games) and ended the night with merely 18 points, per ESPN.

If Mike Conley was to remain sidelined, guards such as Monte Morris and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would need to step up and be the primary playmakers, feeding the ball to Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. It will be tough for the Wolves to clinch a win without the 36-year-old in the lineup, but the team will hope that the home support can rally them into tying the series 3-3.