UFC Star Slams Netflix Over ‘Shameful’ Promotion of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight

8/10 people you meet in the fighting community will tell you how much they dislike the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on July 20. And now UFC lightweight contender, Renato Moicano has called out Netflix for promoting the bout between two fighters with a 30-year age gap.

Following his win at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7, Moicano condemned the gimmick event at the post-fight press conference and slammed Netflix unapologetically.

“I think that’s crazy making no sense but shame on Netflix to promote that shit. They dont have morals.”

A journalist asked the Brazilian if he was ready for a million-dollar boxing bout like the one that was about to go down.

The 34-year-old was very critical of boxing as a sport, terming it “boring.” While that itself might be a topic of debate, the MMA fighter was spot-on with his take on Tyson vs Paul, condemning Netflix’s rapacity.

After all, the commission gave the green signal to the bout under professional rules. Furthermore, the Brazilian blasted also “dirt-head” Ryan Garcia and confirmed that he would take on the boxer for a fight even if it came down to getting inside a boxing ring.

Renato Moicano blasts Ryan Garcia – “I’m going to f*ck you up”

The fighting world was too stunned to see Ryan Garcia put on a beating on Devin Haney. ‘KingRyan’ put on a show, outboxing the lightweight champion and beating the latter to a majority decision scoring more than three knockdowns. However, following the bout, the boxing commission caught Garcia when they found the presence of banned substances in his samples.

The whole incident blew up with many fighters including Conor McGregor calling out Garcia. Even as he tried to negate the claim, fans were not having any of it. Now, it is Moicano who has come out to criticize the 25-year-old.

He did not hold back either doubling down on Garcia, calling him a “steroid abuser.” While Garcia was quick to respond to McGregor’s remarks, the boxer has yet to respond to Moicano’s claim. But given Garcia’s penchant for picking fights with anything that breathes, a reply can be expected soon.