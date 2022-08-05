Kevin Hart photoshops a ‘big head’ to imitate 7 footer Shaquille O’Neal mocking Charles Barkley

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are great friends. In fact, they are so close, that Kevin can do an amazing impression of the big man!

If there was one player in NBA history that has epitomized the role of a modern-day influencer, it is Shaquille O’Neal. The Hall of Famer is one of the funniest and most polarizing superstars in the world.

This is because of the many hats that he wears. From a businessman to an NBA analyst to a DJ and even a comedian, there is nothing Shaq cannot do.

In fact, the Big Aristotle was one of the roasters at the infamous Roast of Justin Bieber, where he did an exceptional job roasting the likes of Snoop Dog, Pete Davidson, and of course, JB!

Another one of the roasters and the host of the day was none other than Kevin Hart. The two men have known each other for quite a while, and are now fast friends. In fact, they are so close, that they could almost be carbon copies of each other.

Kevin Hart did a hilarious impression of Shaquille O’Neal on Saturday Night Live

Perhaps one of the greatest comedians of the 21st century is none other than Kevin Hart. The man from Philadelphia is a comedic genius and has had a wildly successful career telling jokes.

Along the way, the comedian has made numerous friends in high places. One such friend who is quite literally in a high place compared to others is Shaquille O’Neal.

They have become so close that they often rib each other on a regular basis. Kevin Hart even went the extra mile, doing a ‘spot-on’ impression of the four-time NBA Champion on SNL!

It’s always entertaining to see two celebrities go at it. Especially when they are two polar opposites like Shaq and Kevin Hart.

