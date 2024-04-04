Amidst Damian Lillard Flirtations, Glorilla Avoids Providing Any Updates On Their Potential Romance

24-year-old American rapper Glorilla recently made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, alongside Shannon Sharpe. During the interview, the NFL legend asked Glorilla about a certain shot she had sent Damian Lillard‘s way not too long ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar recently filed for divorce from college sweetheart, Kay’la. Since then, the 33-year-old has reportedly stayed single, something that encouraged a certain hip-hop artist to shoot her shot at him publicly. With Glorilla being rather coy about the details of the potential romance between the two celebrities, here is how her back-and-forth with Sharpe went down on the matter.

“Sharpe: You shot one from the rafters the other day. ‘Hey, who he [unintelligible] right here?! I don’t even care, because she can’t whoop me!’ [laughing]. I mean you shot with the most Steph Curry shot. Did it go in? Glorilla: The half-court shot? You know, at the end of the day, the day gon’ end. Sharpe: Okay. I will leave it at that! Because he [Damian Lillard] said, ‘No comment’. You said, ‘hey, at the end of the day, the end of the day’ Glorilla: At the end of the day, the day gon’ end. Sharpe: It went in. [Both break out into laughter]”

Judging by ‘Glo’s conversation with Shannon Sharpe, it is a bit difficult to nail anything down as a certainty. However, given the way her reaction to the questions on the matter, there may indeed be more here than meets the eye.

As for how this all began, per Complex, Glorilla posted a picture of her alongside Damian Lillard at All-Star weekend, on February 19th, on her X [Formerly Twitter] account. She captioned the post with, “Who n***a this is ? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo”. The rapper would then follow it up with a reply to her own post, saying “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf [don’t give a f**k]”.

Glo really left nothing to the imagination as she was shooting her shot at Damian Lillard, even going as far as to say that she was willing to get into a physical confrontation with someone to get with Lillard.

Now, the good news here is that Dame has likely been single for some time now, so the rapper probably won’t have to fight anyone to get with him at the moment. That said, whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is looking for something romantic at the moment is a question in its own right.

As things stand, however, there seems to be no answer available to this query, at the moment. Still, especially given Glorilla’s coy behavior and body language, a potential romance in the works already is far from impossible.