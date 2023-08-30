Following Michael Jordan’s $20,000,000 Precedent, Giannis Antetokounmpo Invests in LA Golf Club Ahead of Tiger Woods Collaboration

Michael Jordan has been an avid golf fan since the early days of his NBA career. After his retirement, he materialized his love for the game with a step forward by investing $20,000,000 to open a private 18-hole golf course, the Grove XXIII Golf Club in Florida. The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo is also seemingly developing an interest in the game, with his latest investment in the Los Angeles Golf Club. The LA Golf Club is set to play in the TGL golf league, co-founded by golfing stars Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy. As revealed by Front Office Sports, Giannis was joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex in this new investment in LAGC.

Advertisement

Since the past couple of months, Giannis has been making several off-court moves to define his legacy. Antetokounmpo is a brand ambassador for Google Inc. and has also made significant investments in other ventures. Perhaps all of these big money moves might help Giannis and his brothers secure a wealthy future for themselves in the long run.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined Tiger Woods’ golf league with his latest investment

Michael Jordan made a $20,000,000 investment in the Grove XXIII private golf club in Florida. The Grove is a golfer’s paradise, having its own private 18-hole course, driving range, practice facilities, and a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse. Following in the footsteps of the Bulls legend, Giannis is also trying to set his mark in the golfing world. Though his investment might be significantly smaller than MJ’s, it would surely add valuable returns for the Greek Freak in the long run.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1696916015370715592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Los Angeles Golf Club is one of the six inaugural teams set to compete in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL golf league. The other two teams announced as of now are from Atlanta and Boston. Interestingly, the Boston team will be owned by Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC’s parent company, Fenway Sports Group, wherein LeBron James holds a significant share.

The TGL is a unique concept as a golf league, which will include a tech-infused style of play. Golfers will be hitting shots on a golf simulator before a cinema-sized screen. TGL is set to follow a league system and has drawn criticism for its similarity to the erstwhile Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. Furthermore, Giannis has made several similar investments for his future.

Antetokounmpo has made innovative business moves

Giannis has made several big money moves and smart investments to secure his wealth for the future. The investments are expected to provide valuable returns for the Milwaukee Bucks star in the long run. One of Giannis’ first investments was opening a clothing store with his brothers in Athens.

Besides this, Giannis has further expanded his business portfolio with investments in a Canadian candy company, Candy Funhouse. Through Giannis’ investment, the brand wants to expand its reach to the United States and worldwide. Through these savvy investments, Giannis has improved as an entrepreneur and has not missed out on capitalizing on the best of opportunities.