Following Michael Jordan’s $275,000,000 Hornets Purchase, He Would Get Cussed Out By Stephen Jackson at Practice

There is no denying that Michael Jordan is one of the most competitive athletes in history. While Jordan channeled his competitive drive to win six Championships as a player, he was unable to replicate the same success as a team owner. Purchasing the Charlotte Hornets in 2010 at a price of $275,000,000, MJ was still as ambitious as ever. Despite being retired for several years, Jordan’s love for the game would often lead him to take part in the team’s practice sessions. In one such scrimmage, Jordan and Stephen Jackson got into a verbal altercation, with both cussing each other out, according to Shaun Livingston’s testimony on All The Smoke podcast.

MJ had a crazy obsession with winning. While some people often regarded his competitive spirit as ‘toxic’, His Airness’ obsessive drive is essentially what helped him rack up an illustrious resume during his playing days and a $2 billion net worth following his retirement.

MJ’s obsession with competing would also lead him to battle a Nike executive (Howard White) in a ping-pong contest, get into coin-tossing bets with his security guards, gamble hefty amounts over golf, and be part of several such petty duels.

Shaun Livingston reveals that Michael Jordan and Stephen Jackson once got into a cussing war

Shaun Livingston recently made an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast on Showtime Basketball. At one point on the must-see episode, Livingston narrated an anecdote from the time His Airness showed up at the Hornets’ practice. According to “S Dot”, Jordan teamed up with the second unit and took on the starters in a scrimmage during the 2010-2011 season. Apart from destroying his opponents, the Hall-Of-Famer would even try getting under their skin.

Livingston further disclosed that MJ was cussing everyone out, including Jackson. As surprising as it sounds, Jackson didn’t back down from the fight. Barking right back at the legend, the 6-feet-8 forward also joined the battle of profanities. Livingston revealed on the All the Smoke podcast:

“I remember a time MJ came in and he practiced with us and I was on his team actually… They going back and forth. Mike cussing him out. Jack cussing Mike out.”

Jackson was one of the very few personalities who clapped back at the Black Cat. As impressive as it seems, Stack would end up getting traded by the end of the campaign.

Jordan sells his stake in the Hornets after 13 years

After purchasing the team for nearly $275 million in 2010, Air Jordan decided to sell his stake(70%) earlier this week. In the 13 years of his ownership, MJ’s Hornets were a lottery-bound team. Having finished 10th or worse in the Conference nine times, the North Carolina side merely advanced to the postseason twice. Even in those two playoff appearances, the franchise would end up suffering first-round exits.

Despite their failure, Jordan’s decision of selling his share has led to him earning over $2 billion from the sale. Now that his tenure as a team owner has concluded, it’ll be interesting to see what the next step is for MJ.