Feb 29th Hornets Injury Report: Is LaMelo Ball Playing Against The Bucks?

The Charlotte Hornets have been in fine form after the trade deadline. Since acquiring Grant Williams from the Dallas Mavericks, the Hornets went on to win four straight games. However, in the last three games, the North Carolina side has suffered two losses. With hopes to get their revenge against the Milwaukee Bucks (who defeated them by 38 points on Tuesday), the availability of LaMelo Ball would be crucial.

The Charlotte Hornets have been extremely unfortunate, battling injuries all season long. Fans won’t be pleased to learn that the team has added several players to their latest injury report. Apart from four players being assigned on G-League duties, the likes of LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Marques Bolden are set to miss the clash against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ball’s injured right ankle is set to be the reason behind the guard missing the 16th straight game. However, despite the franchise’s playoff hope diminishing with the passing of every game, the pass-first point guard is rumored to be closing in on a return.

The Charlotte Hornets performance in the absence of LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball’s injury-riddled campaign has already kept him sidelined for 36 out of the first 58 games of the 2023-2024 season. As expected, without Ball on the lineup, the Hornets have a significantly worse winning percentage, going 8-28. In the 22 games that he has been available, Melo has had a solid production, recording 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8 assists per game.

Despite their recent form, Steve Clifford’s boys will enter tonight’s contest as the underdogs. Apart from the fact that the Bucks are in great form, winning three straight games, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. have already won all three of their previous matchups.

With only 24 games remaining in the season and being 11 games behind the #10 Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets could also explore the possibility of resting LaMelo Ball till the remainder of the season. The franchise wouldn’t want their star guard to sustain any injury that could jeopardize his availability for the upcoming 2024-2025 campaign.