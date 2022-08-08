“For 6’6” Kobe Bryant use length, and LeBron James you gotta fight through 150 pick-and-rolls”: Tayshaun Prince detailed the difference in guarding the Black Mamba and The King

Tayshaun Prince spoke about the horrific experience of guarding Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James had two completely different styles of playing, even though both these superstars managed to dominate their opponents.

Former Pistons star Tayshaun Prince spoke about how one had would face extremely different circumstances while playing these two prolific scorers. The 2004 NBA champ said:

“They’re both different. With Kobe, there was a sense of, you had to make sure that you don’t let him get to his sweet spot because it was a rhythm thing… With a Kobe it was a matter of don’t let him get to a sweet spot. He’s gonna be physical with you, he’s gonna try to wear you down, so once the fourth quarter comes he would get to those spots and everything else is butter.

With LeBron, it was a matter of, you gotta fight through 150 pick and rolls throughout the whole game.

So it was two different things you had to worry about. With LeBron, it was pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll. With Kobe, it was a matter of don’t let him get to his sweet spot, he’s gonna beat you over 3 quarters, and during the 4th quarter, it’d be easier to get to his sweet spot.”

Tayshaun Prince explained the preparations required to defend Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

Prince, who was more than a capable defender during his playing days, spoke about how he prepared to defend both of these guys. Explaining in detail, the 4-time All-Defensive player revealed:

“When you guard these guys, coach gives you a scouting report. At the same time you listen to the scouting report but at the same time you’re a good defender, you gotta be like ‘Okay, I’m gonna use some of that but at the same time I gotta use what I have with the god giving ability, what god gave me. So yeah coach, Imma take some of that you told me but I might not use all of it. But imma use some of it.

So with Kobe it was a matter of – alright Kobe is 6’6″, I’m 6’9″ let me use my length. He’s starting to do these fadeaways, if I could just stay close, stay on the ground and jump and give good contest. I’ll bother him a little bit.

With LeBron it was a physicality stand point. You know, beat you up, muscle to the rim, just be super physical. So the thing with LeBron, I could never get on the side of him. Always stay in front of him. The minute you get on the side, it’s over.”

