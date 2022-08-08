Basketball

“For 6’6” Kobe Bryant use length, and LeBron James you gotta fight through 150 pick-and-rolls”: Tayshaun Prince detailed the difference in guarding the Black Mamba and The King

“For 6’6” Kobe Bryant use length, and LeBron James you gotta fight through 150 pick-and-rolls”: Tayshaun Prince detailed the difference in guarding the Black Mamba and The King
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant potentially built his $600 million fortune with ADHD, as autopsy report revealed narcolepsy drug
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“For 6’6” Kobe Bryant use length, and LeBron James you gotta fight through 150 pick-and-rolls”: Tayshaun Prince detailed the difference in guarding the Black Mamba and The King
“For 6’6” Kobe Bryant use length, and LeBron James you gotta fight through 150 pick-and-rolls”: Tayshaun Prince detailed the difference in guarding the Black Mamba and The King

Tayshaun Prince spoke about the horrific experience of guarding Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Kobe…