Why 6’6″ Kobe Bryant is picked over 6’9″ LeBron James in Kevin Love’s personal rankings

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two individuals associated with the modern history of the Lakers.

While Kobe is considered one of the greatest Lakers of all time, LeBron is the current face of the storied franchise. The two greats had a career that converged in storylines despite never even coming against each other in a Playoff series.

LeBron and Kobe are both often mentioned in the GOAT conversation. As a result, comparisons too spring up quite often between the two superstars.

While talent is still debatable, the influence they cast isn’t. Kobe’s legacy has been cemented with the next generation in a manner much greater than LeBron’s.

And who better to testify this than someone who has witnessed LeBron’s greatness firsthand?

Kevin Love was a blossoming star during the late 2000s. Love’s ascendency to superstardom earned him a move to LeBron’s Cavaliers and a ring with LeBron.

However, Love is one who picks Kobe over LeBron, especially in terms of influence on the league.

How does Kevin Love justify his selection?

Kevin Love points at the sheer excitement Kobe generates as proof of his influence. Love spent the best part of his career at Minnesota. The Timberwolves are a relatively new franchise and Minnesota isn’t really a basketball town.

However, as Love puts it, even Minnesota moved when Kobe was in town. Even midweek games featuring Kobe were a guaranteed sellout.

Love remarks how LeBron also sold tickets, but with stacked teams. Kobe played a considerable period of his time with LA as part of poor rosters. Despite this, Bryant’s mere presence attracted full house crowds. Love uses this as proof to show how Kobe inspired the masses.

Devin Booker, Demar Derozan, Jayson Tatum, and now Kevin Love are arguably Kobe’s spokespersons in the modern game. Bryant’s influence has definitely transcended eras. The basketball community’s reaction to his death also epitomizes the same.

LeBron is arguably a better player. But no one is going to take fadeaways shouting “LeBron” in any era.

