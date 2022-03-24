“For two straight years, my shoes out sold Michael Jordan!”: Dennis Rodman speaks about sneakers, NFTs, and life on Sneaker shopping with Complex

Dennis Rodman may not be rich in monetary terms – but he is rich in experiences and exciting stories.

Dennis Rodman has little to no money left in the bank – but he has a lot to share. On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Rodman speaks to Joe La Puma about his unofficial sneaker tie-ups, NFTs, and that infamous unboxing video of Yeezys.

His first shoes on the court were Reebok Pumps – a fad that gave people the placebo effect of jumping higher while wearing them. When he switched over to Nike, he got to wear the Air Darwin. Now the specialty of this shoe is the inverted Nike “swoosh”, a trend popular amongst the young crowd because of Travis Scott. The Worm needs to be given credit for doing that before everybody else.

The most popular Rodman Nike sneaker however is the Air Shake Ndesrtukt. Donning a giant check symbol across the face of the shoe, the unique lacing system in it meant that shoes could hold on tighter. And for someone like Rodman jumping every 5 seconds, you needed all the security around the ankles! This model outsold Jordans of that time, since Michael was retired.

When he switched over to Converse (A sub-brand of Nike now), they honored him by adding a personal touch. The logo was customized to have his tattoo around it, and the models looked outrageous – just like he was.

Also Read: “Put my shoes next to the Jordans, I like to give people options”: Shaquille O’Neal talks about sneakers, buying Reebok, and more on Sneaker Shopping with Complex

Dennis Rodman could have been so much greater if he stayed disciplined – but then he wouldn’t be the Rodman everyone knows

Dennis “The Worm” Rodman has aged gracefully for a man who partied away his whole life. He married himself, got pierced in places akin to a Bull, and turned up to a Wrestling event in the middle of the season. One thing that differentiates him and Scottie Pippen though is, despite not having any money left, he didn’t turn into a bitter old shrew.

Rodman’s crazy antics are what made him the attraction he was – nobody would have given him a second look if he played his career like how Tim Duncan or Tony Parker did. For a while, he was a San Antonio Spur just like them, but Pop’s methods and the team’s calm demeanor were nothing short of prison for the free-spirited Rodman.

The only person who could get something workable out of him was Phil Jackson, and even he was given the occasional heart attack – Jordan had to go to Vegas in search of him to drag him by the ear back to play. This man could party three days straight, and outrebound anybody who’s never drunk a drop of alcohol in their lives.

Despite playing with Michael Jordan for all those years, Rodman admits to having never shelled out a penny to buy his merchandise – Such a lousy friend!

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman’s first wife Annie Bakes had to sell his jerseys to pay her daughter’s tuition!”: The Worm had a tumultuous relationship with all his wives, Annie taking the worst of it