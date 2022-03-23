“Dennis Rodman’s first wife Annie Bakes had to sell his jerseys to pay her daughter’s tuition!”: The Worm had a tumultuous relationship with all his wives, Annie taking the worst of it

Memorabilia of Dennis Rodman sell for quite a few Bucks – His ex-wife found out on the Hit TV Show “The Pawn Stars”.

Chum Lee is the guy to go to if you want anything basketball-related. The man may have looked like one himself, but that doesn’t stop him from being a ball guy. When Dennis Rodman’s wife Annie Bakes walked into the shop with a bunch of his Rodman’s jerseys, his baked self could not contain his excitement.

Annie had a couple of game-worn Bulls Jerseys – one from the 1991 finals. She also had the Bad Boys Pistons jerseys, and an incredibly rare Mavericks Jersey as well. One was signed Dennis “The Worm” Rodman, and one was signed to his first daughter Alexis Rodman. Like everyone in the show, The Pawn Stars ripped the lady off with all the “fees” they would have to incur to sell them off.

She came in with a valuation of 8,800 in her mind, but considering she could have held on to those jerseys a bit longer, they would have skyrocketed in price – with the “Last Dance” becoming a popular documentary. But looking at the state of desperation and considering Dennis is near broke, the sale had to be made. Despite playing with Michael Jordan and winning 5 championships, the Hall of Famer is almost out of money. A stark contrast to his colleague, who’s worth 1.6 Billion dollars.

The personal life of Dennis Rodman is the stuff of legends – The man has nary a boring story, but also no happy endings either

Dennis Rodman was a bad boy through and through. He represented the Pistons both on and off the court with the same attitude – he did not care about any second person’s approval. The man who shot up a foot and 2 inches well into his teens had one of the most interesting basketball careers – but that is where things began to deteriorate in terms of relationships.

His marriage to Carmen Electra took most of the tabloid action in the early 90s but his first marriage was a terrible one. Annie claimed it all went downhill when they got married. He turned into a different person once they tied the knot, and she was abused both physically and mentally. The Worm may have played with Phil Jackson, but his discipline never rubbed off on Rodman.

Annie and Rodman had a daughter Alexis, who was a part of a broken home. Her mother was an abused adult model, and her father was a broken man who married himself. Stories like this make people wonder whether it is all worth the money they make – Dennis doesn’t have too much of it left now.

