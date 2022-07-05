“Forget Michael Jordan, James Worthy was the REAL problem!” : Patrick Ewing wanted no part of Lakers legend while playing UNC during his time at Georgetown

Patrick Ewing is arguably the greatest player to represent the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Knicks legend was the centerpiece of a legendary Hoyas squad in the 1980s. Currently the head coach of the Hoyas, Ewing was an NCAA champion in 1984.

Ewing and the Hoyas made the NCAA tournament finals three times during his time with the team. The giant center went on to be the #1 pick of the 1985 draft and played out a hall of fame career in the NBA.

Recalling his college days and how good his Hoyas were, Ewing feels they could have won more. The one factor stopping them? The University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels and Hoyas formed two parts of an iconic college basketball rivalry that defined the college basketball scene in the 1980s.

The two rivals also contributed to a lot of NBA greats. UNC’s greatest contributions being a certain Michael Jordan and James Worthy.

While Michael Jordan went on to attain GOAT status in the NBA, Worthy was considered the better collegiate star. Former rival Ewing testifies to the same.

What did Ewing have to say about Worthy and their rivalry?

Reminiscing his wonderful collegiate career, Ewing describes Worthy as unstoppable. Ewing recollects Worthy dropping a 30 bomb on his Hoyas and acknowledges his wonderful talents.

Worthy was named the NCAA tournament’s best player despite MJ’s game-winning heroics in the final. “Big Game” James went on to become an NBA superstar with a penchant for turning up huge when the lights shone brightest.

The Lakers legend formed part of a historic trio with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Their Showtime Lakers were a force to be reckoned with and became the face of the 80s in the NBA.

Worthy was a superb player and one of the best teammates in league history. A player of his talents did not have to play second or third fiddle but always did what was best for his team.

Surrounded by the biggest of stars in LA, Worthy formed for himself a hall of fame career and the tag “Big Game James” with his stellar showings.

The three-time NBA champ deserves his plaudits and Ewing definitely showers his flowers on his colleague and rival. “Big Game James” is as cool as nicknames come and there isn’t a player more deserving of credit for his clutch time heroics.

