Former Laker Brandon Ingram is one of many to adore Kobe Bryant for an unparallel drive to be the best

Brandon Ingram is one of many youngsters in the NBA who grew up idolizing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant is one of the most impactful athletes the world of sports has ever been blessed with. The Los Angeles Lakers legend dedicated uncountable hours in the gym to perfect his craft. With the drive to win at any cost and be the best player on the floor, Kobe’s unique “Mamba Mentality” ideology inspires his millions of fans from around the globe.

The 6-foot-6 two-guard was one of the greatest players in league history. Having devoted two decades to the city of Los Angeles, Bean is considered to be one of the most prolific scorers ever. Due to an incredibly deep offensive arsenal, Bryant managed to rack up a pretty stellar resume.

The Hall-Of-Famer’s overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 MVP, 5 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs.

There are several youngsters in the league today who grew up idolizing Kobe. Brandon Ingram is one of the many people whose career was hugely impacted due to his love for Bryant.

Apart from imitating Bean on the basketball court, there were a lot many intangibles a younger BI wanted to try and acquire of the Black Mamba.

Kobe Bryant is Brandon Ingram’s favorite player because of “the attitude and mentality of everything he does”

When Brandon Ingram was drafted by the Purple & Gold back in 2016, he revealed his favorite Kobe moment.

“So it couldn’t be too far, but probably Kobe’s last championship,” said Ingram.

The then-19-year-old further spoke about Bryant’s “drive”, and disclosed how that was something Ingram wanted to learn from the legend.

“My impression of Kobe is just his drive. Everyone talks about how he works out, his work ethic, and that’s something that I eventually want to get to, of course, and just want to talk with him and try to learn what he did to try to be what he is today.”

Back in 2016, Los Angeles Lakers revealed that BI’s favorite player was Kobe. Revealing the real reason, the franchise posted on their Twitter:

Brandon Ingram says his favorite player of all-time is Kobe Bryant because of “the attitude and mentality of everything he does.” — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 28, 2016

