Former Laker Reveals How Kobe Bryant Wanted to Implement the Iconic Triangle Offense for His Daughter Gianna Bryant

Phil Jackson’s triangle offense is one of the most iconic styles of play in NBA history. Like Michael Jordan before him, Kobe Bryant thrived as the focal point of Jackson’s offensive philosophy. He was such a big fan of the style of play that Bryant aspired to implement it for his daughter Gianna.

Former Lakers forward Tracy Murray played with Bryant in the 2002-03 season. The two were prevalent in Jackson’s triangle offense. Following the end of Murray’s playing career, he started a grassroots basketball program focusing on the girl’s basketball scene. Shortly after Kobe’s retirement, he sought the advice of his former teammate.

Murray revealed the conversation he had with Bryant on Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast. The former Laker told Scott and his co-host that Bryant wanted to know if it was feasible to run a triangle offense on an adolescent girls’ team.

“He called me out of the blue,” Murray recalled. “He said, ‘Tee, I know you guys got a girl team and all that. Do you think the triangle offense would work with the girls?'”

Murray and Scott burst into laughter following his recount of the story. The 6-foot-7 forward couldn’t believe Bryant would ask such a question to him of all people. However, he understood the place that it was coming from.

The conversation took place near the beginning of Kobe coaching Gianna at Mamba Sports Academy. Coaching girls is significantly different than coaching NBA players, and Kobe didn’t want to fall into the trap of mistreating his daughter and her teammates.

Bryant reached out to Murray because he respected him as a basketball mind. The gesture meant the world for the 12-year NBA veteran as he reciprocated that level of respect to Kobe.

Murray had observed Kobe Bryant since his rookie season

Bryant entered the league ahead of the 1996-97 season. At the time, Murray had just signed with the Washington Bullets following a career year with the Raptors. He went head-to-head against Bryant in his rookie season and knew there was something special about him.

“[Kobe] wanted to be the best, he wanted to be a champion, and winning was the drive behind everything,” Murray said.

Kobe was willing to do anything to be great. That process included flamboyant plays during his rookie season, which he didn’t need to do. However, all those moments played a part in meshing Bryant to the player he became.

Not only was Bryant successful in his pursuit of being great, he transcended what it meant to be an athlete. His legacy lives on following his untimely death and will never fade away.