Admitting To Golf Being ‘Uncomfortable’, LeBron James Spills On His Handicap

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As if being a multi-sport athlete with proficiency in football as a receiver wasn’t enough, LeBron James has now taken on golf. With how much he’s been playing recently, this could transform into more than just a hobby, regardless of what his handicap may be.

Advertisement

Golf has been considered a sport filled with leisure, enjoyed by retired athletes such as Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, amongst others. However, the past few years has seen a turning point in terms of competitiveness in the cross-sport, golfing community.

The greatest example of this is Steph Curry, who won the American Century Championship in 2023. “I get way more nervous on the first tee of any event than basketball,” said Curry which goes to show just how serious some athletes take golf.

LBJ might be entering this same echelon of obsession. While speaking to GQ, he spoke on his new found love for the sport and the struggles he faces while indulging in it.

“I do feel like I’m getting better, but more importantly, I just love the challenge, man. It’s so uncomfortable. So uncomfortable. Like, everything that you thought was the right thing to do? It’s not.”

One of the best measures of how good someone is at golf is through their handicap. For the uninitiated, a handicap is a score used to gauge a golfer’s ability, represented by the average number of strokes taken for someone to complete a course either above or below the average par score.

“I had to guess, my handicap right now, would probably be like a 20, 25, something like that,” said James. This is an mediocre score, nothing too shabby but not considered good either. It fits in perfectly for someone who started taking the sport seriously a few months ago.

Clearly, he’s gotten addicted to the game. He’s taken to social media to show off playing in the rain with fans on X clamoring about his level of commitment.

LeBron James GOLF SICKO. The storm will pass in a few holes. pic.twitter.com/mW6hj4I0Zy — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 5, 2025

Of course, this new endeavor of Bron’s didn’t come without a few jokes. Steph impersonated his golf swing after saying, “Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you.” His Lakers teammates called out his “strong a** swing” as well.

At the end of the day, LeBron is committed to getting better but isn’t taking this all too seriously. “If you take yourself too seriously out there, you’re definitely going to lose every single time. We have fun with it.”