Basketball

“Kyrie Irving wanted a situation like LeBron James has”: Uncle Drew didn’t hesitate to take leverage for bringing Kevin Durant on board

"Kyrie Irving wanted a situation like LeBron James has": Uncle Drew didn't hesitate to take leverage for bringing Kevin Durant on board
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Ben Simmons sells his Moorestown house for $4.55M to Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos": The 25-year old lists his properties in Philly on sale
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving wanted a situation like LeBron James has": Uncle Drew didn't hesitate to take leverage for bringing Kevin Durant on board
“Kyrie Irving wanted a situation like LeBron James has”: Uncle Drew didn’t hesitate to take leverage for bringing Kevin Durant on board

Kyrie Irving had laid his conditions before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, including a LeBron…