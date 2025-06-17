Stephen A. Smith Calls Out James Dolan’s Pettiness Over Knicks’ ‘No Interest’ in Kevin Durant

Following another failed campaign with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant’s exit from the franchise has nearly become a certainty. The former MVP has struggled to build on his championship success since leaving the Golden State Warriors and will now be searching for his third new team in the last six years.

At 37 years old, though, both Durant and the teams interested in his services have to be mindful when planning a potential partnership. The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat are reportedly the frontrunners for Durant’s talents, with the New York Knicks nowhere to be found after seemingly having interest in the future Hall of Famer earlier this month.

After coming relatively close to a title this season, the Morris twins certainly believe KD could be enough to elevate New York into true contention status. However, according to senior NBA writer Marc Spears, New York has “no interest” in him.

Notably, Stephen A. Smith of First Take isn’t too keen on Spears’ opinion on the subject, instead claiming that the Knicks would be witless not to pursue the legendary striker. The sentiment, however, wasn’t nearly as even-keeled.

“Well, of course it’s a mistake,” Stephen A. immediately responded.

“It’s idiocy to be quite honest with you. But before we get to that, let me just say this. This is a classic case of your past comments coming back to bite you in the a**,” Smith recalled that Durant called the Knicks’ pitch to him “corny” before eventually signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

“And at the time, he was right. Unfortunately, he didn’t take into account the pettiness of an owner like James Dolan, who probably remembered that,” Smith continued.

“And that’s the only reason. Because anybody that has a speck of knowledge about the game of basketball, you cannot justify not wanting KD on your squad.”

New York already has a championship core built around Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. They also possess two ultra-talented wings in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, but even in the twilight of his career, Durant might still provide more than both.

As a title-starved franchise, Stephen A. believes that the Knicks should be hesitant about throwing their hat in the ring. According to the broadcaster, there isn’t a play Durant cannot carry out, and there is no system he cannot complement.

“This is KD, a career 27-point-per-game scorer, okay? Shooting 50% from the field, nearly 40% from three-point range, nearly 90% from the free throw line,” the longtime sports personality said adamantly. “He is a professional scorer,” Stephen A. reminded.

Interestingly, until a deal is officially made, the Knicks still have time to change their mind on the future Hall of Famer. If he won’t be joining New York this offseason, he’ll simply be another obstacle on their path to winning their first championship since 1973.