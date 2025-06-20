Prior To His $100 Million Miami Stint, Shaquille O’Neal Rejected The Knicks Due To His Obsession With Driving

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Richard Jefferson and Shaquille O’Neal look on before game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal‘s departure from the LA Lakers in 2004 was marred by a swirl of controversy stemming from an explosive mix of ego, age, and front-office priorities. Shaq, then 32, demanded a lucrative contract extension that matched his championship pedigree. But the Lakers were wary of his aging body and eager to build around their star Kobe Bryant, so they let him go.

That summer, the Lakers traded Shaq to the Miami Heat. He signed a five-year, $100 million deal and teamed with Dwyane Wade to bring Miami its first NBA title in 2006. But according to the Hall of Famer himself, his career path nearly took a detour to Manhattan.

On The Big Podcast with Shaq, O’Neal revealed: “The Knicks was a contender, but I turned around because I like driving, and you can’t drive in New York [City].”

Shaq’s reasoning may sound hilarious on the surface, but it reflects his particular lifestyle preference. Lest we forget, O’Neal spent parts of his childhood in New Jersey, where driving was a daily norm. Unlike the congestion-packed chaos of New York City streets, New Jersey offered a lot more breathing room for cars — and, more importantly for Shaq, trucks.

“I got two big trucks that’ll get tore off in New York,” he said. “You can’t can’t park them [anywhere].”

Imagine what the New York Knicks might have looked like with Shaq at the helm in the mid-2000s. It’s tough to construct a clear picture due to how the salary cap mechanics operated in that era. But the 2004-2005 Knicks were not contenders in any way, shape, or form.

They limped to a 33-49 record, landed 5th in the Atlantic Division (back when divisions meant something), and missed the playoffs entirely, placing 12th in the Eastern Conference. The Play-In Tournament did not exist at that time.

That said, their roster wasn’t without several notable names. Stephon Marbury and Allan Houston carried the scoring load. Anfernee Hardaway, Shaq’s former Orlando costar, was still around — albeit a shell of his prime due to injuries. Vin Baker was also on the team, long removed from his All-Star days.

Had O’Neal chosen the Knicks instead of the Heat, it’s hard to imagine him lifting that group into contention. And given how fragile the team’s chemistry was, the addition of one of the most dominant big men in history may have caused more shake-up than structure.

Instead, Shaquille O’Neal went to Miami, where traffic may still be a nightmare, but where he could cruise Ocean Drive in his oversized rides, contribute to a title run, and cement another chapter in his storied legacy. For the New York Knicks, it was another case of what could have been.