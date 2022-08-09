Basketball

Former Lakers player Metta World Peace gives his flowers to Clippers, courtesy of Kawhi Leonard

Former Lakers player Metta World Peace gives his flowers Clippers, courtesy of Kawhi Leonard
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant is the highest point getter in the Playoffs before turning 25 over LeBron James and Jayson Tatum
Next Article
24 y/o Jayson Tatum sends out a stern warning to rivals, comparing himself to LeBron James and Kevin Durant
NBA Latest Post
24 y/o Jayson Tatum sends out a stern warning to rivals, comparing himself to LeBron James and Kevin Durant
24 y/o Jayson Tatum sends out a stern warning to rivals, comparing himself to LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum recently revealed that he believed he was one of the best players in…