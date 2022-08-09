Former Lakers player Metta World Peace gives his flowers to Clippers, courtesy of Kawhi Leonard

Former Lakers player Metta Sandiford-Artest shares his thoughts on LA Clippers in the upcoming season, giving a shout-out to a returning Kawhi Leonard.

Finding decent success in the 2021-22 season, Coach Tye Lue and his crew spent most of their time grooming the young supporting cast of the Clippers amid the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing most of the season due to injuries.

The likes of Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac had everyone impressed. Ending their season with a 42-40 record, the Clips secured a spot in the play-in tournament. Though they failed to make the playoffs, the Clippers had a lot of positive takeaways from the season. The addition of veteran point guard, John Wall in the off-season makes the roster all the scarier.

Heading into the 2022-23 seasons, the Clippers are considered one of the strongest contenders, something veteran Metta World Peace also agrees. Residing in LA, the former Lakers player revealed how he loved everybody in Hollywood city.

When asked about his thoughts on Ty Lue and the Clippers, Peace had nothing but praise, not being able to contain his excitement to watch Kawhi back in action.

“I wanna see Kawhi back”: Metta World Peace shares his excitement to watch the Clippers.

The Klaw didn’t play a single season this game, rehabbing from a partially torn ACL he suffered in Game Four of the semi-finals in 2021. Despite this, the Clippers created history, making their first-ever WCF appearance.

Thus one can only imagine what the presence of Kawhi would have meant, who currently looks in great shape. The generous Steve Ballmer is setting up a new home court for the team called Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Recently, Clippers Insider Tomer Azardly caught up with Metta World Peace, asking what the former All-Star his thoughts on Ty Lue and the Clippers in the following year, to which he replied the following.

“Anybody in LA, I love. I live in LA. Ty Lue is a Laker, also a Clipper, so I hope he does well. Hopefully, we get Kawhi back, I wanna see Kawhi back, so hopefully, he comes back with a vengeance. I wanna see him on court. Kawhi is special because he is in shape, he can score, and he can play defense. He’s incredibly special.”

Standing at 6″7′ Kawhi has a wingspan of more than 7-feet, one of the elite two-way players in the league. Thus the excitement of the two-time champion and Finals MVP seems valid.

