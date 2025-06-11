Acknowledging Phil Jackson’s Greatness, Former Laker Opens Up on How Legendary Coach Crushed His Confidence

Javaris Crittenton once had the dream of many young players: getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. On paper, it looked like an incredible opportunity. The chance to play under Phil Jackson, alongside Kobe Bryant, and wear the purple and gold. But according to Crittenton, the reality didn’t match the dream.

During his appearance on Above The Rim with DH 12, Crittenton reflected on his time with the Lakers. He admitted he was grateful to land with such a storied franchise. The Lakers drafted him as their 19th pick when he was not even expecting to be picked by them.

Still, he quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. Speaking on his experience with Phil Jackson, he didn’t hold back. He said, “They say he used to look at rookies as dogsh*t at the bottom of your shoes.” While Crittenton maintained that he wasn’t trying to tarnish Jackson’s image, his experience in LA wasn’t one to remember fondly.

From a personal standpoint, he felt Jackson never gave him a real chance. He believed that the moment he was labeled a rookie, Jackson made up his mind about him. That label came with a lack of trust, limited opportunities, and almost no space to grow. “Young player, being under a coach that don’t like rookies, not really talking to you,” he said.

Crittenton was even willing to understand the problems that came with the rookie label. So, all he hoped for was his second season, so he could get better opportunities while playing for the most celebrated franchise in the league. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to experience that as he was traded to Memphis the following year.

Instead of guidance and support, Crittenton said he got indifference and dismissal. His confidence took a hit, and his development stalled. One detail that stuck with him was how Jackson made the rookies sit in a completely separate locker room, something he said no other team did. “He really crushed my confidence,” Crittenton said.

In hindsight, Crittenton still recognizes Phil Jackson’s impact on the game. But for him personally, the experience was a tough one, marked more by frustration than growth. The years following his trade to Memphis were even harder. The same year, he was traded to Washington, and 2009 was the last time he played in the NBA.