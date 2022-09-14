Former LeBron James teammate eliminated 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in Euro Basket quarter finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the talk of the Euro Basket games – until he met Dennis Schroder in the quarter-finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a lot of fun playing with his brothers on the international stage—it all came to a sudden end. Courtesy of Germany and one of their underrated players, Dennis Schroder. The German lineup may not have big-name players, but just like their football counterparts, they know how to play a team game.

In comparison, Giannis led the team in every category bar one, which shows how much the team is dependent on him. Scoring 31 points and assisting 8 more, the match was neck and neck until it all changed. Giannis got himself ejected, which changed the tide of the game completely. Committing an unsportsmanlike foul, Giannis looked flustered, and the Germans took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Today vs Germany in the Quarter Finals: 31 Points

7 Rebounds

8 Assist

3 Steals

59 FG% pic.twitter.com/hX37J21W3Z — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) September 13, 2022

They never let the lead go, which was being threatened until the ejection. After that, it was smooth sailing. Much of the effort and the plaudits should go to Dennis Schroder, who controlled the game, scoring and assisting at regular intervals. He got his teammates involved, and the black and yellows had four players scoring in double digits.

Also Read: 2021 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo raises $27 million to join NFL star Baker Mayfield in this sports venture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @officialnbabuzz

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the rest he needs – his pride may be bruised, but the Bucks need him healthy before the pre-season

Having had a long season in 2021-22, the Milwaukee Bucks would have hoped their star man got the rest he needed. But with the rare opportunity to play with his brothers coming once in a lifetime, he went ahead with the Euro Basket games. And he dominated, making the news every time he played. The best of his performances came when he scored 41 points, the tournament’s highest until that point. He got outscored by Luka Doncic the very next game, though.

He also had an injury scare, with clips of him with heavily iced knees and a limping body doing the rounds. But if the game against Germany was any indication, he was just fine. But how is Dennis Schroder still a free agent? The man has been playing out of his mind, and yet no one seems to take a punt on him. He was stupid to turn down that contract from the Lakers, and now it’s come back to bite him.

The Lakers could still use him, with their point guards not in the best shape or form. An attacking presence next to LeBron James is always welcome, and Schroder’s international form could be an indication of a signal. He wants to get back to the top teams, and this may be the best opportunity for all parties to sign him.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets jumped by Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco after Nikola Jokic’s elimination