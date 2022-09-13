2021 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo raises $27 million to join NFL star Baker Mayfield in this sports venture 

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s newly etched contract worth $228 is being put to good use. He is front-running a $27 million investment.

The reign of Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to continue in the NBA for the next decade at least. Entering the ripe age of 27, we are yet to see him in his prime.

Giannis has often been compared to one Shaquille O’Neal and not in terms of similarity but in terms of pure dominance. The Big Man agrees. He has repeatedly said that if he was playing the league today, he would be Giannis. Like Shaq, we reckon Giannis also wants to be a great investor.

If his game is anything to go by now and we are looking for an all-time great resume. And just like other all-time greats, he is also putting his chips down in the world of venture capitalism.

Giannis is not one to shy away from building his wealth. He has often talked about how hard it was for him growing up in the streets of Greece. To ensure that his family doesn’t face hardships again, he has often talked about how he plans to use his wealth for security.

Throughout his career, he has invested in some great ventures and it looks as though that trend might continue long into the future.

Also read: $70 million Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals hardships he and his brothers faced including not eating more than one meal per day

Wave Sports + Entertainment, which operates 20 brands across sports with over 100M combined social media followers, has announced a $27 million funding round. Giannis Antetokounmpo joins an investor list which includes Baker Mayfield and @RealJayWilliams. pic.twitter.com/cqfLtuoud8 — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 25, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads a $27 million round for Wave Sports + Entertainment

Wave Sports + Entertainment is a brand that has tie-ups with Eurobasket, ATP Tour, and Professional Fighters’ league. They use their social media channels to push and promote highlights from the leagues.

They also have plans to expand into a digital multiverse with original shows, sports betting, and premium programming. With such a versatile catalog of partners, WSE is set to see massive growth.

Giannis isn’t the only marquee athlete that has put down their chips on Wave Sports + Entertainment. NFL star Baker Mayfield is also an early investor. ESPN analyst Jay Williams is also among the early investment group.

The signs for the company all point to great things and just like the Bucks star’s own trajectory, it only looks like it is going to go up.

What do you think about Giannis’ venture into “new media” is he headed in the right direction?

Also read: $60 million Slovenian star chastizes Gilbert Arenas for clinging to “stay relevant” with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments