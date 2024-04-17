“Offer Him A Bigger Bag”: Kendrick Perkins Believes Klay Thompson’s Time With Warriors Is About to End

Credits: Apr 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) follows through on a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following an awful regular season, question marks now surround the future of Klay Thompson in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors guard is on the final season of his contract after rejecting an extension last summer. Amidst the concerns about his time in the Bay Area, Kendrick Perkins candidly shared his thoughts in the latest episode of NBA Today.

Perk believed that the franchise might look at other options after the conclusion of the ongoing campaign. Consequently, Thompson’s 12-year-long journey with the Warriors could come to an end. However, the sports analyst hinted at how it could benefit the 4x champion while highlighting the reasons behind his stance.

“I feel like he has a lot left in the tank. I feel like a change of scenery would do wonders for Klay Thompson. I also feel like somebody is gonna offer him a bigger bag than what the Golden State Warriors are gonna offer him this offseason.”

Despite the harshness, the words capture one of the possibilities surrounding Klay’s future in the NBA. The 5x All-Star has struggled with consistency throughout this campaign, bringing a negative spotlight around him. It led to him even losing his spot in the starting lineup at one point, further capturing his on-court shortcomings.

Hence, his future with the Warriors certainly hangs in the air at the moment. Considering the current situation, the franchise’s postseason run will become a crucial deciding factor. A victory for the Dubs against the Sacramento Kings in the Play-in Tournament will tilt the odds in Thompson’s favor. However, the shooting guard also needs to put up a convincing display to ensure that.

Interestingly, the Warriors guard had previously expressed his desire to stay in the Bay Area. Taking into account his average of 17.9 points per game as per StatMuse while scoring 38.7% from the deep, the player may need to take a massive pay cut to stay there. Alongside that, it could lead to him losing his superstardom within the roster, turning him into a rotation player.

Therefore, to ensure a future in San Francisco, Thompson will be required to forego his past and status. It puts the 4x champion in a tough spot, considering his struggles in recent years.