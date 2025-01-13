Former Mavericks Player Speaks on Zion Williamson: “Giving Us More Reasons to Talk Negative About Him”

an 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a fouled was not called against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On January 10, the New Orleans Pelicans suspended Zion Williamson for violation of team policies. The details of the situation revealed that Williamson had been late for numerous team activities including their flight for their Eastern Conference road trip. This came only one game after Zion’s first game back from injury, so it was surprising, to say the least. But former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons has criticized the Duke product, claiming his antics continue to provide the media with negative fuel against him.

Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his opinion on Williamson. He goes on to contend that this is bad optics for Zion. In addition, to the criticism of his fitness, the least he can do is be on time for his job. Parsons said,

“Everything that’s going on with Zion. Is he putting the right amount of effort with his body? Is it lingering into why he’s getting hurt? This just makes everyone, fans, the media, the organization, dig into this and scrutinize him even more. He’s just giving us more reasons to talk negative about him.”

"Usually you don't suspend a player of Zion's caliber for this one thing. I respect Willie Green for this punishment because coaches that don't hold the number 1 one guy to same standard as the number 12 or 13 guy can lose the locker room really quick." – @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/AA8vck5aCI — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 13, 2025

There is no denying that Williamson is talented. When he is on the court, he is easily one of the best players in the NBA. The problem is he is unable to stay healthy. He’s yet to play in a postseason game for New Orleans. Parsons voiced his opinion on the Pelicans’ frustrations with Zion’s availability and this suspension might be the final straw that pushes them to trade him.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of bad press surrounding Williamson. But despite it all, the two-time All-Star has made his long-awaited return to the court. And to give him some credit, he seems to be in outstanding shape.

The headlines surrounding Zion Williamson

The narrative surrounding Zion has changed consistently throughout his career. Entering the NBA Draft, Williamson was one of the most hyped prospects of all time. Now the narratives revolve around his injury concerns, lack of motivation, struggles to stay in shape, and uncertainty about his future.

As a result, the Pelicans are on pace to have their worst season in the Zion era. Additionally, Parsons believes that the relationship between Zion and the Pelicans seems to be beyond salvageable. All the signs point to the two parties going their separate ways but the decision could have severe consequences to the organization’s future.