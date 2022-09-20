Former Michael Jordan teammate ‘amused’ at Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant’s complaints against The Last Dance

Former Bulls player turned NBC analyst Will Purdue’s candid take on Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant’s grievances against Michael Jordan’s docuseries The Last Dance.

Released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Last Dance not only caused hysteria among hoop fans but also drew the interest of many other viewers. While the Netflix docuseries was loved by many for its storytelling and portrayal of Michael Jordan, it did ruffle a few feathers, especially among former Bulls players.

Leading the dissent brigade from the front was Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who levied charges of selfishness and tyranny against His Airness. The former Bulls forward made headlines last year with the release of his memoir Unguarded, in which he gave a detailed account of his relationship with MJ.

Joining Pip in this movement was another member from the 90s Bulls squad Horace Grant, who was livid over the Bulls MVP, accusing him of snitching and revealing locker-room insights to Sam Smith, author of the Jordan Rules.

Recently, former Bulls center Will Purdue revealed what he felt about Pippen and Grant’s grievances against the award-winning docuseries.

“Why are you getting mad now?”: Will Purdue asks Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant.

Though The Last Dance was an immediate success, it did have its fair share of controversies, with former Bulls players accusing MJ and the makers of fabricating facts. Another criticism was the docuseries solely focusing on the Bulls guard and not paying much heed to the 1997-98 season.

Contrary to many of Jordan’s Bulls teammates, former center Will Purdue offered an interesting take on the matter. The seven-foot athlete was part of Windy City’s first 3-peat from 1991-93 and thus could account for first-hand experience of playing alongside His Airness.

Nonetheless, Purdue didn’t deny Pippen not getting his credit, adding why Grant didn’t need to care about the ‘rat’ tag, given how it had been decades since the book (Jordan Rules) was released and author Sam Smith had made his bank.

