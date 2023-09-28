Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate, Before Brittany Renner Dispelled $200,000 Support Rumors, Tried Justifying PJ Washington ‘Controversy’ in 2021

In 2021, Internet personality Brittany Renner made headlines after it was revealed that she was in a relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington. Their relationship turned a lot of heads online, especially considering their age difference of six years. Things got even more complicated and controversial after the two had a baby together. The internet started accusing Renner of trapping Washington in the relationship with a child when he was too young to make a wise and informed decision. However, before she clarified the situation, she found an unlikely friend in a former teammate of Michael Jordan, John Salley. Appearing on VladTV that same year, Salley tried to be fair on Renner’s actions as the rest of the internet kept calling her out.

Advertisement

A year later, Renner clarified the rumors that suggested Washington was paying her $200,000 in child support. She was already on the receiving end of a ton of criticism because of that. As mentioned earlier, many were against her relationship in the first place and now believed that she was exploiting the then-24-year-old for money. However, Renner revealed that she was only getting $2,500 in child support, rather than the $200,000 people claimed she was receiving.

John Salley showed his support for Brittany Renner in 2021

Brittany Renner found herself in a lot of hot water back in 2021. She was receiving some exaggerated accusations online regarding her relationship with PJ Washington. But one person who defended her and showed his support was Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, John Salley.

Advertisement

Sitting down with VladTV, Salley almost justified Renner’s actions, calling her a “good planner”. He suggested that Renner, a former soccer player, had planned her future exceptionally well. Especially considering the fact that she had a baby with a multi-millionaire athlete, ensuring that she gives birth to an athletic child. Salley told DJ Vlad:

“I looked at her [Renner] and I was like, “She is straight up a really good planner!” This chick…Brittany, you are really good at planning your future. She planned her future. She’s an ex-soccer player…This is how well she planned it. Not only did she have a baby with a multi-millionaire, she had a baby with an athlete and she’s an athlete, knowing that she’s going to hopefully have her kid be an athlete. Like she is literally keeping the bloodline strong. And, she picked a good candidate. This is a good kid, he’s a phenom at 18-19 years old. So, she’s a really good planner.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It certainly is an interesting if not equally controversial take from Salley. But at the end of the day, the phrase “to each his own” comes into play. Both Renner and Washington are adults and are free to make whatever decisions they see fit when it comes to their lives. And as such, their actions do not require justification.

Brittany Renner left Shannon Sharpe speechless during a recent episode of Club Shay Shay

Brittany Renner has gained quite a reputation for herself online. Saying some of the most outrageous things, she recently left Shannon Sharpe speechless during her appearance on Club Shay Shay. Speaking to the NFL legend about her love life, Renner revealed that she has slept with 35 men.

Advertisement

A revelation that shocked Shannon, who then proceeded to take multiple swigs of alcohol. Presumably to cope with what he had just heard.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1707115343729381828?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As things stand, Brittany and PJ Washington are no longer together. The Hornets star is currently in a relationship with Alisha Chanel, and Renner is currently single. Nevertheless, they remain united by their child together, whom they both care for deeply.