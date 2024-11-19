Former Milwaukee Guard Implies Donovan Mitchell is Dominating Because He is Dating Coco Jones

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers’ 15-0 start to the season has been the story of the year in the NBA. The franchise made no significant changes to its roster but is yet to be beaten. Not many have a logical explanation for their astonishing form, but former Bucks star Brandon Jennings believes he has cracked the code. He credited Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Coco Jones for Mitchell and the Cavs’ perfect start to the season.

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the crew put forth their theories to decode how Cleveland went from an afterthought to the best team in the league. They discussed the schematic changes that new head coach Kenny Atkinson has deployed and claimed it has gotten the best out of their quartet of Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. However, Jennings came up with a bizarre theory, saying,

“I know why [Donocan Mitchell] playing good. I heard who he’s dating. If he’s dating Coco Jones, I get it brother.”

Life has been going swimmingly for Mitchell since the rumors about him dating Jones first emerged in July. He has since signed a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension, and hasn’t tasted defeat on the court.

Despite having the lowest usage rate of his career since his rookie season, the guard is averaging 24.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 46.9% shooting from the field. His leadership and innate ability to step up in close games have earned plaudits and some MVP shouts. He has even managed to convert critics like Jennings into believers.

Jennings didn’t have faith in the Cavaliers

While the former Bucks star now has faith in Mitchell and the Cavaliers, that wasn’t the case just over a week ago. After a fan on X compared Mitchell to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and pointed out how poor Milwaukee has been this season, Jennings rushed to his defense, writing,

“Stop comparing the franchise guy, MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, All NBA, Top 75. 12-0 congrats we have seen this movie before.”

Stop comparing the franchise guy, MVP, Finals MVP, Defense of Player of the year, All NBA, top 75 12-0 congrats we have seen this movie before https://t.co/mNFQD6H7qF — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) November 12, 2024

The fan called out the retired guard because earlier this year he claimed that Mitchell isn’t worthy of being a first option on any team and he didn’t have the killer instinct like Dwyane Wade to lead a team like the Cavaliers to a championship.

However, he’s seemingly changing his tune as the season progresses and Mitchell and the Cavs continue vanquishing every team they face. It remains to be seen how long they can keep it going and whether the guard can elevate himself into MVP conversations.