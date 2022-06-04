“Sorry I would rather see a healthier Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons, and Zion”: NBA Twitter divided over Richard Jefferson’s recent take on shortening NBA season

Former NBA player turned analyst Richard Jefferson is aghast over commissioner Adam Silver’s potential idea of shortening the season.

Over the years, there have been a lot of discussions regarding the NBA shortening its grueling 82-games schedule. While there has been no official announcement on it yet, commissioner Adam Silver did address the pressing subject during his recent press conference.

Injuries have been a big concern for the players and organizations lately, with it having a significant impact on them winning a championship. Thus when asked about reducing the no. of games in a season, commissioner Silver had the following response.

“I’m not against changing the format of the season.”

However, Silver added that there was no correlation between shortening the season and injuries.

“I’m not against potentially changing the format of the season.” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver answers @ChrisBHaynes‘ question about the length of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/wAYLgQELoG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2022

“What we don’t see is increased numbers of injuries as the season goes on. It’s not as if because of fatigue over the course of a season, you see more injuries. We do see a connection between actual fatigue. For example, from back-to-backs or three in a row. We think that potentially can lead to more injuries.”

Also read: “Warriors need to trade Steph Curry for Russell Westbrook because of Jordan Poole”: NBA writer shocks Richard Jefferson and leads him to believe he’s using a Lakers burner account

During a recent segment of NBA Today, analyst Richard Jefferson didn’t hesitate to voice his displeasure regarding the league potentially adopting a shortened season.

NBA Twitter reacts to Richard Jefferson’s heated take on shortening the 82-game schedule.

Richard Jefferson described the idea of shortening the season as absurd. The former champion felt the league was coddling its players unnecessarily.

Citing examples of private jets, a week-long ASG break, and the additional staff taking care of players’ health and wellness, the former Cavs player believed the Silver and co had done everything to make things more comfortable for the players.

Below is a clip of Jefferson giving a detailed explanation of his stance.

Richard Jefferson is not a fan of shortening the NBA season. “Professional sports is not good on your body. It’s supposed to separate the people that can do it from the people that can’t do it. … Part of greatness is longevity.” pic.twitter.com/LFYTEGP9fA — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2022

NBA Twitter is divided over Richard Jefferson’s recent take.

The problem with regular seasons (in all sports really except the NFL) is that fans find them burdensome and can’t fit it into their lives as much as before and feel like less would be more. I don’t know how that sentiment changes. — Alex Gonzalez (@OutHereWriting) June 3, 2022

if kids can go to school all day and then practice and play after school year round why can’t grown ass nba players 🤷‍♂️ — hi mitch robinson (@evanisntwhite5) June 3, 2022

Most people don’t care about NBA regular season. So whatever gets them to be more interested, the league should try to do — Matt Lavan (@lavanmc) June 3, 2022

sorry i would rather see a healthier Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, MPJ, Middleton, Ja Morant, AD, Ben Simmons, Zach Lavine, Zion, Paul George, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal — Sunny (@Sunny36625081) June 3, 2022

This was the weirdest arguments I’ve heard, and it’s coming from an ex players who should understand how much impact 82+games has on players body. — The Swedish Gooner (@TheSweGooner) June 3, 2022

Also read: “I’d pay money to hit Skip Bayless the way Dillon Brooks injured Gary Payton II!”: Richard Jefferson is livid at Bayless shunning aside Grizzlies star’s Flagrant foul