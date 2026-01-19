Draymond Green Responds to Rich Paul’s ‘Push Draymond Out’ Advice to Moses Moody

Rich Paul has opened the door to a wealth of attention since the launch of his Game Over podcast. He recently spoke about the Golden State Warriors, more specifically, his client Moses Moody. His comments suggested a possible outcome, which would result in the departure of Draymond Green. Although Green is friends with Paul and the Klutch Sports family, he didn’t hesitate to respond.

Everyone is well aware of Paul’s status as LeBron James’ agent. However, he also represents plenty of other athletes across the NBA. One of those players is Warriors wing Moses Moody.

As an agent, Paul has his clients’ best interests in all his actions. Moody’s situation is a bit more unique since he isn’t a star like James or Brandon Ingram, who Paul also represents. The fifth-year guard is having the best season of his career, averaging 10.6 points per game. However, that isn’t the ceiling Paul nor Moody envision for the rest of his career.

Paul revealed in an episode of the Game Over podcast some advice he shared with Moody to further his game.

“You should be looking to push Draymond out,” Paul said. “Give them a reason to play you. We know you can shoot the three. You’re big, strong, gonna defend everything. My opinion, we have to be better at being able to rebound, push, go into DHO. If you can do that with what you’re already doing, now it’s not even about the Warriors. Now it’s I can play on any roster in the NBA.”

Rich Paul on the advice he gives to Moses Moody “You should be looking to push Draymond OUT. Give them a reason to play you. We know you can shoot the 3, big, strong, gonna defend, everything. What’s the areas to get better on in the summer? My opinion we have to be better at… https://t.co/PfREnwfNrT pic.twitter.com/20ot9lrM5C — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 16, 2026

For the most part, Paul’s advice was pretty spot on. The only thing he said, which ruffled some feathers, is the sentiment regarding pushing Draymond out of the team. On the contrary to popular speculation, Green actually didn’t catch any offense to Paul’s comments.

“The ‘Looking to push Draymond out’ is no shocker to me. Rich and I talked, and he told me that years ago. What Rich is saying, you become so valuable to a team that they can’t afford to keep Draymond,” Green explained.

Green understands the NBA is a business above all else. Although Green has a friendship with Paul, he understands that as an agent, he has a job to do. There’s no hard feelings whatsoever. Green has even felt that the Warriors’ front office has tried to push him out in many instances.

“I felt the Warriors were trying to push me out. What I mean is, they drafted Eric Paschall. They drafted Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell. They drafted all these guys to take my spot, and Loon obviously found his way. But ultimately my spot was never taken,” Green professed.

Out of the three players Green named, he states Kevon Looney is the only one who was a hit for the team. Even then, he never took Green’s role from him. Will Moody be the one to finally push Green out? The odds are highly unlikely, but we have seen crazier things happen in the NBA.