“Stephen Silas! You need to call a damn timeout! I’m hot!”: Wolves’ sophomore Anthony Edwards shines as they take down the Houston Rockets in their Season Opener

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards points at the Rockets’ Head Coach and asks him to call a timeout, after making a three-pointer

Tonight was a busy, busy night to be an NBA fan. 22 teams took the floor tonight, to battle it out in their respective season openers, and secure the first dub of the season. The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Houston Rockets for the same. The host Wolves took down the Rockets 124-106, to secure their first win of the season.

Karl Anthony-Towns led the way, scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 29 minutes. Anthony Edwards, who had a relatively quiet pre-season, exploded tonight. He scored 29 points, grabbed 6 rebounds in 31 minutes. D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and dished 7 assists. On the other hand, the Rockets had 5 people scoring in double digits, but none of them could step up and lead the team to the win.

Anthony Edwards asked the Rockets’ Head Coach to call a timeout

Playing in his second season, Anthony Edwards is already a media darling. He’s had quite a few hilarious interviews, and people enjoy his brash honesty. After a quiet pre-season, ANT exploded tonight. The ROTY runner-up showed us he hasn’t lost a step and continued to impress.

Edwards being himself, after hitting a three-pointer, asked the Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas to call a timeout. When ANT was asked about the same, he said,

“Yeah I was tellin the coach to call a damn timeout. You need a timeout. I’m hot.”

With the kind of start the Timberwolves had, and the three stars playing brilliantly, the fans would be hoping to make the playoffs this season. However, in a stacked Western Conference, nothing is a given, and everything has to be fought and earned.