Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Becomes First Guard Since Michael Jordan with Highest FG% on 30+ PPG

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been off to a phenomenal start this season, leaving everyone in awe of his scoring ability. The former Kentucky player has energy as one of the front runners for the MIP award, exhibiting his versatility on both ends of the floor.

The Canadian native possesses an unreal mid-range jumper, with a 49.1% efficiency. Averaging 5.8 APG, SGA has added another feather to his cap as a facilitator. Fifth in league scoring, the Thunder guard is averaging a higher PPG than superstars Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is absolutely going off this year, are you taking these odds? pic.twitter.com/Q3Zk30cnPm — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 15, 2022

Wizards forward and former champion Kyle Kuzma declared Shai a current top 5 guard in the league. While addressing their recent game against the Thunder, a source close to the Celtics revealed this was the first time they had to double-team a player.

SGA created history by becoming the first guard since Michael Jordan to hold the highest FG% while averaging 30+ PPG.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes Twitter by storm with his recent feat.

Being named in the same breath as His Airness is no small feat, something Shai has managed to achieve at a mere 24 years old. Standing a similar 6ft 6″ to MJ, SGA now holds the highest FG% by a guard averaging 30+ PPG.

Highest FG% by a guard averaging 30+ PPG: 53.9% — Shai this season

53.9% — MJ in 1991

53.8% — MJ in 1989

53.5% — MJ in 1988@SwishMuse pic.twitter.com/2mdjerJ4vp — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season has the highest FG% by a guard scoring 30+ points since Michael Jordan 32 years ago. SGA is currently averaging 2 steals and 1.5 blocks. The only guard to ever do that over a season… Michael Jordan.@statmuse @StephNoh pic.twitter.com/W7rcpL4QPi — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 15, 2022

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 31 PPG while also averaging 2.0 SPG and 1.5 BPG. If he keeps this up, he will join Michael Jordan and Dwayne Wade as the only three players in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 2 SPG, and 1 BPG. pic.twitter.com/ckKb2MeWBZ — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 13, 2022

SGA’s last 5 games: 33 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK, 56% FG

39 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK, 52% FG

20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 57% FG

37 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 59% FG

37 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 50% FG MVP Shai. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7ewBjPZYD1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2022

Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander need to join a big market team?

Currently playing for the OKC Thunder, SGA’s spectacles haven’t been enough to get the Thunder over the hump, who continue to hold a losing record. Holding a 6-8 record, the Sam Presti team looks nowhere close to being a playoff contender.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most UNDERRATED player in the NBA! @shaiglalex pic.twitter.com/J1c3LMTyX7 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) November 15, 2022

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem Shai is going anywhere. The Canadian native signed a 5-years $172 million rookie extension with the Thunder, which could reach $207 million if he earns an All-NBA Team selection.

