Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Becomes First Guard Since Michael Jordan with Highest FG% on 30+ PPG

Arjun Julka
|Published 16/11/2022

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been off to a phenomenal start this season, leaving everyone in awe of his scoring ability. The former Kentucky player has energy as one of the front runners for the MIP award, exhibiting his versatility on both ends of the floor.

The Canadian native possesses an unreal mid-range jumper, with a 49.1% efficiency. Averaging 5.8 APG, SGA has added another feather to his cap as a facilitator. Fifth in league scoring, the Thunder guard is averaging a higher PPG than superstars Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant.

Wizards forward and former champion Kyle Kuzma declared Shai a current top 5 guard in the league. While addressing their recent game against the Thunder, a source close to the Celtics revealed this was the first time they had to double-team a player.

SGA created history by becoming the first guard since Michael Jordan to hold the highest FG% while averaging 30+ PPG.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes Twitter by storm with his recent feat.

Being named in the same breath as His Airness is no small feat, something Shai has managed to achieve at a mere 24 years old. Standing a similar 6ft 6″ to MJ, SGA now holds the highest FG% by a guard averaging 30+ PPG.

Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander need to join a big market team?

Currently playing for the OKC Thunder, SGA’s spectacles haven’t been enough to get the Thunder over the hump, who continue to hold a losing record. Holding a 6-8 record, the Sam Presti team looks nowhere close to being a playoff contender.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem Shai is going anywhere. The Canadian native signed a 5-years $172 million rookie extension with the Thunder, which could reach $207 million if he earns an All-NBA Team selection.

